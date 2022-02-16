Lagos is set to host its first major concert of the year this weekend as leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, hosts The Euphoria concert featuring leading music acts, Johnny Drille, Chike and Fave.

To be part of The Euphoria, intending guests must download the Fidelity Mobile Banking app while existing customers must carry out a minimum of five transactions to stand a chance to get an invite. To register to attend the event, simply visit https://www.fidelitybank.ng/euphoria .

Holding at the Bank’s purpose-built event center at Oniru, Lagos this Saturday, 19 February 2022, the concert, which is strictly by invite, would also feature a range of interesting activities designed to make the night truly memorable for guests.

Explaining the rationale behind the concert, Divisional Head, Brands and Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Meksley Nwagboh said, “Valentine is known globally as a season of love and sharing. As a bank which puts her customers at the center of everything we do, this year we deemed it fit to host them and their partners to an unforgettable experience to celebrate the season.”

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria, with about 6 million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. The bank is known for exceptional customer service and digital innovation.