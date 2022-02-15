Popular TV celebrity entrepreneur, Mark Cuban has been heavily invested in two popular altcoins while waiting for the first viral crypto app to be developed.

According to a new interview with Crypto Banter, the American billionaire revealed he owns a substantial amount of Ethereum and Polygon, which have strong applications.

“I own a lot of Ethereum and Polygon, which can both provide utility. Bitcoin is a great store of value, but Ethereum and Polygon have utility as well,” he said.

“You’re starting to see more and more applications pop up there, and we’ll see what happens with Ethereum 2.0 in terms of gas fees, and I think Polygon has done a great job, and you’ve got other blockchains trying to do the same thing,” he further stated.

As a result, Ethereum is the leading smart contract platform, while Polygon is an in-depth scaling solution that enables the widest possible adoption of decentralized applications (DApps) on the Ethereum blockchain.

He also says he’s looking for the first crypto-based application with broad appeal to mainstream consumers.

“Blockchains are kind of in a deadly war, trying to develop applications and to get users, and whoever is able to create applications that just somebody walking down the street in Miami can say, ‘Oh yeah, I use that,’ just like Instagram, will win.

“When Instagram first launched, everyone, wondered what the hell it was. It went viral overnight. It hasn’t happened yet. We’re still waiting for our first viral mainstream crypto-based application. We’ll get there. Investing in that would be great,” he said.

Cuban’s net worth is $5.9 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index data.

Previously, he was a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2007 and appeared on the investment reality show “Shark Tank” since 2012.

His fortune comes from selling Broadcast.com to Yahoo in 1999 for $4.8 billion.

Broadcast.com’s initial offering prospectus from 1998 indicates that he owned 28% of the business.