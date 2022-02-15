The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) remained unchanged.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,064.82 points, from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.18%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N831 billion.

At the close of market on Tuesday 15th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.361 trillion from N25.360 in the previous trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as LEARNAFRICA led 28 gainers, and 21 Losers topped by BERGER at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,348.38 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

LEARNAFRICA up +9.70% to close at N1.81

MORISON up +9.55% to close at N2.18

RTBRISCOE up +9.52% to close at N0.46

VERITASKAP up +9.52% to close at N0.23

NASCON up +9.43% to close at N14.50

NGX Top ASI losers

BERGER down – 9.58% to close at N7.55

CHIPLC down – 4.62% to close at N0.62

JAIZBANK down – 4.29% to close at N0.67

INTBREW down – 2.86% to close at N5.10

ETI down – 2.80% to close at N12.15

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

ACCESS – 55,397,741

GUINNESS – 16,710,189

JAPAUL – 14,013,920

STERLING – 13,255,892

ETRANZACT – 13,074,896

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GUINNESS – N1,162,718,235.50

ACCESS – N576,538,210.30

MTNN – N350,755,675.80

FLOURMILL – N314,077,924.25

GTCO – N201,011,153.25

Market sentiments remained unchanged with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 28 gainers surpassed 21 losers.