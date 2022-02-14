The West African Examination Council has finally announced the release of the results of the 2021 second series edition of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, also known as General Certificate Examination (GCE).

The examination body said that a total of 48.61% of the total number of candidates that took part in the examination got credits in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

This was made known on Monday by the Head of the National Office of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, who said that the examination was conducted at the same time throughout the five-member countries, including Nigeria.

Related posts No Content Available

What the Head of WAEC National Office is saying

Areghan during the briefing said, “25,008 candidates representing 48.61 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, of this number, 12, 272 were male candidates, while 12,736 were female candidates.

“A total of 52, 973 candidates registered for the examination. The conduct of the examination took place from Friday, November 12, 2021, to Wednesday, December 22, 2021.”

He added that there is an encouraging 8.79% improvement in performance in the last examination.

Breakdown of the results

Areghan, in a further breakdown of the results, said out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 49,584 candidates, representing 96.38%, have their results fully processed and released while 1,860 candidates, representing 3.62%, have a few of their subjects still being processed due to “some errors on the part of the candidates.

He, however, said efforts are being made to release their results.

On the performance of the candidates, the WAEC boss said 32,637 candidates representing 63.44% obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five (5) subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics), out of which 15,832 were males and 16,805 were females.

Withheld results

He said the results of 3,968 candidates, representing 7.71% of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Areghan said the cases are being investigated with the reports of the investigations to be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course. All decisions will thereafter be communicated to the affected candidates.

He also pointed out that those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, in the 2019 and 2020 examinations were 35.99 per cent and 39.82 per cent, respectively, noting an improvement.

What you should know

Recall that WAEC on Sunday announced through a tweet post on its official Twitter handle that the WASSCE results for Private Candidates 2021 – Second Series will be released today.

The WASSCE for Private Candidates also known as General Certificate Examination, GCE, is usually written in November/December and is mostly taken by secondary school leavers who want to correct deficiencies in their results.