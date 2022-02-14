Stocks gained again last week after the All-Share Index rose 2.33% week on week taking the year-to-date gain to 10.68%. All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance and NGX Consumer Goods indices, which depreciated by 1.93% and 0.81% respectively, while the NGX ASem, and NGX Sovereign bond indices closed flat.

In terms of turnover, a total of 1.785 billion shares worth N19.614 billion in 27,822 deals was traded last week compared to a total of 1.448 billion shares valued at N19,080 billion that exchanged hands the week before in 22,557 deals.

Stocks that led the volume of trades were Fidelity Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, accounting for 415.095 million shares worth N3.205 billion in 3,556 deals, contributing 23.25% and 16.34% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

