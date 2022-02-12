Brittania-U, one of the companies the NNPC GMD accused of importing adulterated fuel has insisted that its vessels imported fuel that was duly certified as meeting NNPC product specifications.

The company disclosed this on Friday in a statement titled, “Refutal that Brittania-U was among oil and gas companies that brought off-spec Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) currently in circulation.”

It stated that its products had sulphur content of 0.0174 as against 0.05, which is within the acceptable content allowable by Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Related posts No Content Available

What Brittania-U is saying about NNPC’s allegation

Brittania-U said “the consortium product that arrived and discharged during Jan. 4 to Jan. 19, 2022 through five daughter vessels were duly certified as meeting NNPC product specifications” citing all PMS from its mother vessel named MT Torm Hilde were discharged with relevant certificates of quality after laboratory analysis.

“Brittania-U is concerned that while its consortium products have been discharged and dispensed at retail outlets in January, it is unwittingly now being linked with an issue of off-spec fuel induced scarcity that began around Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

“In order to clear our company’s name, we have made all the documents available, which clearly exonerated our company from the negative publications making the rounds, all aimed at trying to tarnish our image.

“Brittania-U management is aware of the publication by Emadeb/Hyde/Aymaikifi Consortium partners and while we do not want to join issues with these companies, we want to affirm that what they stated does not relate to the issues at hand.

“Suffice it to state that Brittania-U’s record in the oil and gas industry, which covers the entire spectrum of upstream, midstream and downstream is impeccable,” it added.

It however, noted that the company was one of the first indigenous oil and gas companies that started the petroleum importation business under the Petroleum Support Fund in 2008, importing products for international oil companies such as Total Nigeria Plc, Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, some independents and the defunct PPPRA.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported that Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Mele Kyari said NNPC investigation revealed the presence of Methanol in 4 PMS cargoes imported by MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando, and Duke Oil.