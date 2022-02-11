The Consumer Goods Index, which tracks the daily and weekly performance of quoted FMCG companies, appreciated by 0.10%, from 578.43 points the previous day, to 579.00 points, at the end of today’s trading session.

The increase recorded in the consumer goods index was driven mainly by Guinness Plc, which appreciated by 10.00%. At the end of today’s trading session, Guinness Plc share price appreciated by 10.00% to close at N60.50 per share, taking the market capitalization from N120.47 billion to N132.52 billion.

Guinness Nig Plc recorded a gain in share prices which can be attributed to investors’ positive sentiment which triggered buy-interests in the shares of the company supporting a gain of N12.05 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

Stock performance summary

The shares of the quoted brewer appreciated from N55.00 per share at the start of the trading day to N60.50 per share, the highest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a gain of 10.00% which in monetary terms is N5.50.

The shares of Guinness Plc have gained 55.13% from year-to-date, starting the year at N39.00 and currently traded at N60.50. The company’s shares are currently at its 52-week high of N60.50 per share. However, the shares of the company have returned about 218.42% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N19.00 per share.

During today’s trading hours, 1,736,598 ordinary shares of Guinness Plc worth about N104.62 million were exchanged in 139 executed deals.

In comparison, the shares of Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries, and Champion Breweries Plc declined by 0.10%, 4.59%, and 5.80%, respectively.

What you should know

Guinness Plc has reported revenue growth of 50.83% growth in revenue from N72.35 billion to N109.12 billion in the current period.

The breweries company reported a profit after tax of N8.82 billion from a loss position of N317.42 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

At the end of today’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.18% from the previous trading day, to close at 47,202.30 index points and N25.44 trillion respectively.