The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has stated that Nigerians who purchased contaminated fuel have experienced technical difficulties and damage to their vehicles.

This was disclosed in a statement by the FCCCPC signed by its Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Mr Babtunde Irukera, on Thursday, February 10, 2021.

The Commission announced it has commenced engaging regulators and bodies involved in Nigeria’s downstream fuel distribution value chain.

What the Commission is saying about the adulterated fuel

The Commission said it is aware that a certain limited quantity of PMS that does not comply with established, applicable and prevailing standards has been distributed and sold in certain parts of the country.

“The commission in the process of its initial investigative assessment understand that consumer who purchased fuel that constitutes part of this consignment have experienced technical difficulties and damage to their vehicles or other relevant equipments/machineries,” it said.

It said that in furtherance of its investigation, and pursuant to relevant laws, the Commission is currently engaging multiple regulators and entities relevant and involved in the PMS distribution value chain.

They stated that the engagement is set to address hardships or difficulties consumers may experience with respect to withdrawal of the implicated products from the market. It hopes to also secure assurances and promote consumer confidence that issues will not persist.

The FCCPC said it will continue engagement, particularly with respect to a reasonable and acceptable mechanism to mitigate demonstrated injury and or loss experienced by consumers.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported yesterday that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is seeking for emergency supply of petrol from oil trading firms to replace the cargoes of the contaminated product that were rejected for their poor and bad quality.