MTN Nigeria says it is yet to receive a notification of a strike from the Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN), which has also threatened to disrupt MTN’s operations if their union demands are not met.

This was disclosed in an email statement sent to Nairametrics from MTN Nigeria, titled “Response to new alleging planned industrial action” signed by Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah.

The company added that it has stringent policies in place that promote meritocracy and protect its employees.

What MTN is saying about PTECSSAN’s impending strike

In the statement sent to Nairametrics, MTN said that it has not received any such communication from PTECSSAN and as such is unable to validate or comment on the issue.

“MTN Nigeria Communications PLC. (MTN Nigeria) has received multiple media enquiries about a communication purportedly circulated by the Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) which alleges plans for an industrial action intended to disrupt national communication services. The Company has not received any such communication from PTECSSAN and as such is unable to validate or comment on the issue,” the statement said.

It added that it remains committed to continued engagement with PTECSSAN and its representatives via established channels.

“If there are any concerns, we are sure that they will be brought to our attention and dealt with in a mutually beneficial manner,” it added.

Speaking on the matter, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Esther Akinnukawe said that for over 2 decades, it has built a ‘people first’ culture that values diversity, inclusivity, and hard work, adding that all its employees are at liberty to exercise their right to free association.

“We have stringent policies in place that promote meritocracy and protect our employees from all forms of harassment and discrimination and create a workplace where employees feel valued and safe,” Akinnukawe said.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier that PTECSSAN has threatened to embark on a strike, and disrupt the services of MTN Nigeria if their union demands are not met, citing that MTN has ignored the recommendations of its workers despite FG’s intervention.

Union President, Mr Opeyemi Tomori said MTN has ignored demands of the union, despite the Labour Ministry’s interventions, adding that it has become inevitable that the union issues a 14-day ultimatum to alert the public of imminent industrial action.