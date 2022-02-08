Leading Nigeria-based multi-asset broker Kwakol Markets has announced its participation in the 2022 IFX EXPO, to be held between February 22 and 24 at Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is the biggest B2B fintech exhibition in the world, attracting global leaders and innovators from the financial industry. With over 17+ events, iFX EXPO has attracted over 40K attendees and 1,750+ exhibitors.

Founder and Managing Director of Kwakol Markets, Dr. Yakubu Ishaku Teri, will be representing the company at the event. He sees the event as an excellent platform for networking and building strategic business relationships. Dr. Teri graduated in surgery and medicine from the Afe Babalola University in Nigeria and has been serving as the MD of Kwakol Markets since May 2020. With his pioneering vision, he aims to make the company a leading global brand by providing clients with innovative products and tools to achieve financial freedom.

“To build a successful company over the long term, it is important to have a vision of where the world is heading and what will be important in the future. We build innovative products that thrive in the short term and continue to evolve to meet future trends. A proactive approach to what lies ahead bears more fruit for us and our clients rather than struggling to play catch-up with ever-changing market dynamics. This is a challenging but incredibly exciting exercise for us,” Dr. Yakubu Ishaku Teri commented.

Related posts No Content Available

Multi-Asset Trading and Investment Services Provider

Kwakol Markets is a global multi-asset broker, with a vision to create and promote the adoption of superior financial products and services that can increase clients’ potential for reliable and sustainable wealth generation. Although it is a relatively young brokerage firm, the firm has successfully obtained multiple licenses across jurisdictions. Kwakol Markets is an authorized finance company by the Australia Security and Investment Commission (ASIC), and also has a Foreign Exchange Dealer License issued by FINTRAC Money Services, Canada. In addition, it has an MSB license from the US financial system and NFA issued by the National Futures Association. The company currently operates 4 offices, in the US, Hong Kong, Australia, and Nigeria.

Being a licensed fintech firm, traders and investors are assured of stringent fund protection measures, tier-I banking partnerships, and world-class technologies in risk management. The company also ensures negative balance protection for its clients.

Kwakol Markets offers enhanced trading conditions in over 800 financial instruments, including forex, spot metals, global shares, energies, and cryptocurrencies. Clients can trade instruments with the tightest spreads, low commissions, and ultra-fast execution. With an average execution speed of 12ms, the company ensures that traders can seamlessly open and close trades with no requotes.

With Kwakol Markets, traders can implement any trading strategy, including scalping, hedging, copy trading, and EAs, on the award-winning MT4 and MT5 platforms. With advanced technology tools and support from a multilingual team of experts, traders are assured of smooth trading experiences.

An Exceptional Research and Analysis Team

Kwakol Markets takes pride in its young, dynamic and highly qualified leadership team, which works tirelessly to offer retail investors, traders, and institutions exceptional opportunities and research insights to succeed in today’s competitive market. The Kwakol research team provides data-driven, client-focused, and evidence-based insights on traditional and digital assets.

The company undertakes and publishes research on emerging technologies and sectors in the global economy. It also offers robust training and educational tools for traders and market researchers, and more through its free webinars, master classes, and tools.

Cutting-Edge Tools That Enable Trading Success

For more informed trading decisions, clients can choose from a wide variety of proprietary tools to add to their trading arsenal. This includes economic calendars, timely market updates, and trading health check tools. Kwakol Markets also provides Autochartist plugin for automatic analyses of chart formations and identifying future trading opportunities. Autochartist can sift through huge volumes of market data and provide traders with market alerts so that they never miss out on opportunities.

Investment decisions become simpler with forward-looking news sentiment analysis, based on alternative data sources, provided by Acuity. Acuity uses AI-based technologies to analyse daily news items and provides actionable strategies in an easy-to-understand visual format.

In short, with Autochartist and Acuity, Kwakol Markets helps turn infobesity to the client’s advantage. With uninterrupted analysis of global news, traders can gain an instant and accurate view of the market, right at their fingertips.

For inexperienced traders, Kwakol Invest is a platform that connects them to experienced traders for copy trading. There are 5 different PAMM accounts on Kwakol Invest, through which clients can increase their profit potential, in the absence of technical skills and time required to earn reliably and sustainability.

Dr. Yakubu Ishaku Teri aims to introduce Kwakol Markets to the industry at the upcoming iFX EXPO in Dubai. “I am eager to learn more from our peers in the industry, and also discuss our company’s achievements. Through technological innovations and a customer-centric approach, we can truly transform the narrative of wealth generation globally. In the current context, building financial resilience is more important than ever to survive and flourish,” Dr. Teri said.

Contact the team to set up a meeting at iFX EXPO Dubai, 22-24 February.