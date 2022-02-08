Professor Adedibu Ojerinde, the former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has sought for a plea bargain with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC in order to get a lesser sentence.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the federal High court Abuja division, on Tuesday, directed Mr Ojerinde to come to terms with ICPC and report back to court the next day with their terms of the settlement.

Justice Egwuatu adjourned the matter till February 9, for the presentation of the plea bargain report.

What happened in court

When the matter was called up, Ibrahim Ishyaku, Ojerinde’s counsel, told the court that his client would like to settle the matter out of court. He prayed for an adjournment to that effect.

“My Lord, our plea is that we be given 24 hours to explore the possibility of plea bargain to resolve this matter and we ask that the trial be adjourned for the period to enable us come up with our terms of settlement,” Ishyaku said.

Mr Ebenezer Sogunle, counsel to ICPC told the court that he does not object to the opposing counsel’s request; however, if the plea bargain fails, the trial will proceed.

What you should know

On July 8, 2021, Mr Ojerinde was arraigned by the ICPC on an 18 count charge bordering on diversion of public funds to the tune of over N900 million.

He is facing allegation of misappropriation of funds during his tenure in office as JAMB Registrar.

He was granted bail in the sum of N200 million after pleading not guilty to the charges proffered against him by the ICPC.

Plea bargain is an arrangement between prosecutor and defendant whereby the defendant pleads guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a more lenient sentence or an agreement to drop other charges.