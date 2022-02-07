The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently released the list of 28 companies that were beneficiaries of N23.2 billion from the first cycle of the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP).

What most applications should bear in mind is the apex bank the maximum loan limit under the initiative is N5 billion. However, applications above N5 billion may be considered subject to the approval of CBN.

This scheme which started on November 1, 2021, will select 100 private sector companies with projects that have the potential to significantly boost local productivity and the foreign exchange generating capacity of Nigeria.

Read: CBN warns against borrowing money from loan sharks

The initiative, which will be bank-led, will be rolled over every 100 days (quarterly) and a new set of companies will be selected for financing under the initiative.

Nigerian entrepreneurs wishing to get funding for their existing businesses or start-ups can apply for the loan and if their business aligns with the CBN’s objective to stimulate the economy

Activities covered

Manufacturing, agribusiness and agro-processing, extractive industries, petro-chemicals and renewables, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, logistics services and trade-related infrastructure, and other activities as prescribed by the CBN are all included in the project.

Existing projects will be the focal activities under the initiatives, although the CBN may explore new projects as well.

Funding

The initiative will be funded through the CBN’s Real Sector Support Facility-Differential Cash Reserve Requirement (RSFF-DCRR) window or any other window that the Bank determines.

Read: Tired of loan sharks? Check out some CBN approved payday loan offers

Loan limit & type

Long-term loans for equipment and machinery procurement, as well as working capital loans, will be part of the 100 for 100 PPP intervention. The initiative’s maximum lending ceiling is N5 billion. CBN approval is required for applications worth more than N5 billion.

Term loans must have a maximum tenor of 10 years, depending on the project’s complexity, and must be paid off by December 31, 2031. The working capital arrangement will have a one-year term with the option to roll it over for up to three years. A two-year moratorium will apply to term loans.

Interest rate

The interest rate shall not exceed 5% per annum (all-inclusive) up to 28th February 2022. Afterwards, interest on the facility shall revert to 9% per annum (all-inclusive) effective from March 1, 2022.

Collateral requirement

Collateral acceptable under the CBN’s Real Sector Support Facility applies to the 100 for 100 PPP initiative.

Read: 100 for 100 Policy: See list of 28 companies that got CBN’s N23.2 billion loan

Payback

The monthly interest on the facility shall be amortized and transferred quarterly with principal repayments to the CBN.

How to apply

Interested companies are to submit their applications to participating financial instruments (commercial banks) with requisite documentation, which include:

Evidence of company incorporation with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

Three years of audited financial reports.

Evidence of the company’s creditworthiness, including its promoters and directors.

A minimum of two credit reports of the company and directors.

Business plan of the underlying project in need of financing.

Detailed status report on project’s capacity utilization, production output, productivity/efficiency level, employment level, value creation.

Detailed report on the post-financing economic benefit of the project.

Applicants shall notify CBN of submitted applications via a dedicated online portal https://100for100ppp.ng/ for tracking and monitoring application status.

How do you get the funds?

Participating financial institutions (PFIs) shall receive applications and conduct due diligence on applications based on business and credit considerations.

Upon approval by PFI’s credit committee, the lending bank shall forward eligible private sector companies to CBN.

The CBN will screen and finance eligible applicants in 100 days and roll over every 100 days.

The Bank will conduct an internal review of applications to ensure compliance with stipulated requirements.

Then, the CBN releases the approved sum to PFIs for onward disbursement to selected private sector companies.

Beneficiaries would be published in National Dailies for the public to confirm details of activities financed.