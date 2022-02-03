The Lagos State Government has signed a bill to launch 2 more universities in the state, which are the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

The bill was signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina, and was witnessed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

It was disclosed that the Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere campuses would be upgraded to the University of Science and Technology and the Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, to Lagos State University of Education.

What the governor is saying

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos and its indigenes are now blessed with two additional universities to the existing Lagos State University (LASU), established in 1982 by the first Executive Governor of Lagos State, the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

He said: “We are doing this very quickly because we need to take this law to the National Universities Commission (NUC), that will do their due diligence and we are believing they will give us a timely approval when all of us will go and receive the certificates for the establishment of the two universities.

He added the state believes the transmission will be smooth and that the process would be without any hindrance.

“We believe that we will do a good job at ensuring that what is best is the only thing that we do for Lagos. I feel so delighted and proud of all of us creating history today and I believe that indeed generations coming after us will remember this very bold, audacious decision that we have taken.

The governor also stated that both institutions that have now been transmitted into universities are institutions that have produced professionals, students, lecturers among other notable men and women in the society, adding that the state has done a proper thing for the existing staff, both academic and non-academic and more importantly for the students today and the future students that would be coming in to be able to recreate their future.