Only pensioners who have completed the online enrollment will be paid, this is according to the National Pensions Commission (PenCom), and those who have yet to do so should do it as soon as possible.

Mr Peter Aghahowa, PenCom’s Head of Corporate Communications, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Employees of the Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who were slated to retire in September 2021 and those who missed prior enrolment activities were also advised by PenCom.

The administration of PenCom has stated that all parties involved must complete their verification and enrolment with their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) by October 29, 2021.

It added that those affected have self-assisted and Pension Desk Officer (PDO)/PFA-Assisted enrolling alternatives.

Self-Assisted Registration, according to Aghahowa, requires affected retirees/prospective retirees to go to PenCom’s website, www.pencom.gov.ng, to begin the online enrollment process by enrolling and recording their job details. Before going to their respective Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) for physical verification and enrolment, participants should upload scanned copies of the needed documents.

What Pencom is saying

Aghahowa said.“For those that have enrolled, their payment is been processed now and payment will commence soon. The online enrollment has been on for a long time and it’s a basic criterion for every pensioner to do.”

He said that any payment to be done would be based on those that have completed the online enrollment. He said, “This is a transition period from manual to automated enrollment and the commission has made efforts to enlighten pensioners, retirees are advised to enrol online.”

He asked enrolled retirees to be patient, saying that the commission is working hard to make sure they get paid.

Employees of Treasury-funded Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) who retired between January and August 2021 were instructed by the PenCom to enrol online for their yearly pre-retirement verification exercise in September 2021.

It recommended pensioners and prospective retirees go to PenCom’s website to begin the online enrolment procedure for the year 2021.

According to PenCom, self-assisted enrollment is done by registering and capturing employment details as well as uploading scanned copies of required documents before proceeding to the respective PFA for physical verification and enrolment.

The online enrolment application went live on Sept. 1, 2021, and retirees and prospective retirees were given a deadline of Oct. 29, 2021, which was later extended to Dec. 31, 2021, according to Aghahowa.

He explained that only employees of the Federal Government Treasury-Funded MDAs are eligible to participate in the 2021 online verification and enrollment exercise. Such as employees who retired from January to October 2021, employees who are due to retire from November to December 2021, and retirees that missed the previous enrollment exercises from 2007 to 2019.