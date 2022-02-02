In line with the provisions of the NGX, FBN Holdings has announced the appointment of Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga, FCA, CFA, as a Non-Executive Director of the group.

This was disclosed in a notice signed by the company’s secretary, Seye Kosoko, and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Mr. Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga who is currently the Deputy Chief Executive of Geregu Power Plc and was previously the Group Executive Director Finance & Risk Management of Forte Oil Plc (now Ardova Plc) has joined FBN Holdings Board as a Non-Executive Director following the approval of his appointment by the Central Bank of Nigeria according to the notification sent by the company secretary to the NGX.

What you should know about Omodayo-Owotuga

Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga is a Finance expert with huge experience in Finance, Risk Management, Treasury, Internal Controls, General Administration, Procurement, and Information Technology.

While at Forte, he was a member of the Executive Management Team that restructured a then moribund company into a vibrant industry player. He equally led the capital restructuring, acquisitions, debt capital raise, maiden credit rating and divestment initiatives.

Prior to joining Forte Oil Plc, he had responsibility for the Asset and Liabilities Management function at the Africa Finance Corporation.

He is a KPMG trained finance professional who possesses extensive investment experience spanning Financial Services, Power and Oil & Gas sectors with a proven track record of significant achievements.

His two decades work experience spans blue chip companies such as KPMG; Standard Chartered Bank; Africa Finance Corporation (AFC); Forte Oil Plc, MBC International Bank (Now First Bank of Nigeria Limited) and Geregu Power Plc.

In addition to this, he is an alumnus of Oxford University’s Said Business School, United Kingdom, IE Business School, Madrid, Spain and the University of Lagos, Lagos, Nigeria.

He has a B.Sc. in Accounting and a Master’s in Business Administration (with distinction). He is a CFA Charter Holder; a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Institute of Credit Administration.