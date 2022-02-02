American-based and Nigerian-owned housing startup Whose Your Landlord has announced that it has raised $2.1 million in pre-seed funding, led by BlackOps Ventures.

The venture capitalist firm, Black Operator Ventures pooled capital of $13 million from investors last year with the intention of investing in Black founders, which it has started utilizing.

This would not be the first time the company would be receiving funding. Since the past seven years the company was founded, the company has raised $1.1 million. Before launching WYL, the founder raised revenue through brand partnerships with companies.

Related posts No Content Available

According to the founder of BlackOps, the venture capitalist firm is looking to invest in black founders as they are underinvested in, and who are the biggest arbitrage in tech.

With its recently received funding, the company intends to expand and increase the quality of its features, by introducing new innovations like using NLPs to find trends in written reviews, to help companies with hundreds of units to better parse incoming feedback which in turn would naturally increase the quality of the service it offers.

About Whose Your Landlord

The company was founded in 2015 by Nigerian Ofo Ezeugwu, it was launched with the aim of collecting renter notes concerning landlord and building quality.

It then evolved to collecting renter feedback, uploading it on its website for rental owners, allowing landlords to track how they are performing with their customers, how many of their current tenants intend to stay, and other information that they may need.

Presently, the tech startup charges its customers $2 dollars to use its platform a very affordable which it could discount for its customers with very large units.