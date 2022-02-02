10X Thrive has announced Growth specialist and finance expert, Amida Azeez among seasoned professionals and thought leaders confirmed to speak at the first-ever 10X Thrive Conference billed to hold February 10 and 11, 2022.

“Themed Action to Thrive, 10X Thrive is geared towards helping participants expand their capacity to initiate and influence change, by stretching their ingenuity and renewing their minds for more efficiency and effectiveness in personal and professional life. The conference will be a combination of keynote interviews and fireside chats, one-to-one coaching, networking opportunities, and a comprehensive guide to the future of work,” said Rachel Onamusi, co-founder of 10X Thrive.

Amida, an excellent professional with over two decades of experience has garnered vast experience across an impressive number of fields including General Management, FP&A, Corporate Finance, Portfolio Management, Investment banking, Private Equity, and Financial Advisory. According to the organisers, Amida will share insights on how entrepreneurs and business leaders can achieve business growth and stability in the next normal.

“I’m delighted at this opportunity to share my experience at 10X Thrive and to help participants chart a sustainable growth path for the future. This is a conference that anyone poised for peak performance and wants to stay ahead of the game should not miss,” said Amida Azeez.

The conference is open to entry-level and C-Suite career professionals, including small and medium-scale entrepreneurs and leaders from all parts of the world. Registration for the conference is free at bit.ly/10xthrive

Amida will speak alongside an array of eminent personalities who have excelled in various fields of human endeavour across the globe. They include Africa’s premier life coach & chief catalyst at OLCA, Lanre Olusola; veteran actress and founder of Dakore Beauty, Dakore Egbuson-Akande; international mind trainer and corporate coach, Dr. Nitin Sarswat; actor and show host, Nancy Isime; IT Director at Dell Technologies, Tiffany Wilson; 11-year old National Chess Master, Tanitoluwa Adewumi; and Founder of Ghana’s foremost blog, Ameyaw Debrah amongst others.

Co-founder of 10X Thrive and managing partner at GLG Communications, Omawumi Ogbe also disclosed that they have confirmed over 30 speakers from some of the world’s largest and most successful companies and there will be no formal presentations at the event. “People are tired of going to conferences to get theoretical knowledge. This is why we have designed 10X Thrive in a way that sees speakers taking on relatable topics in short but impactful conversations, sharing experienced insights and practical tips that can be actioned immediately,” she added.