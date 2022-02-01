After a breathtaking summer transfer window last year which saw the two greatest players of the modern era, Messi and Ronaldo switch sides, the January winter transfer window was business as usual as clubs continued the pattern of loan deals with mandatory or optional buyout clause and free transfers due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The January transfer window of the top-flight English league, the Premier League ended yesterday by 11pm while the transfer window is still open in other countries.

Relegation-threatened Newcastle United was the highest spender in the Premier League following the club’s acquisition by Saudi Arabian Consortium, making them the club with the richest owners in world football. The Magpies spent a total of £82.8million as they fight to avoid relegation. They added five players to the team with Bruno Guimaraes being the most expensive of all for £33.3million from Lyon.

While most English clubs made a loss from player sales during the transfer window, Manchester City however made a significant gain from player sales, following the sale of Ferran Torres to Spanish giants, FC Barcelona for £46.3million, then they bought Julián Álvarez from River Plate for £15million making a significant gain of £31.3million.

Elsewhere, Juventus splashed £62.5million on sought-after Fiorentina forward, Dusan Vlahovic and also secured the signings of Federico Gatti and Denis Zakaria. Liverpool also spent £33.3million on Porto’s winger, Luis Diaz beating Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of the Colombian sensation.

The winter transfer window is not known for mass spending spree compared to that of the summer, however, some clubs still shell out massive sums looking to improve the quality of the club for the rest of the season. Here are the most expensive transfers of the January 2022 winter transfer window:

1) Player: Dusan Vlahovic

Fee: £62.5million

From: Fiorentina

To: Juventus

2) Player: Ferran Torres

Fee: £46.3million

From: Manchester City

To: Barcelona

3) Player: Luis Diaz

Fee: £33.3million

From: FC Porto

To: Liverpool

4) Player: Bruno Guimaraes

Fee: £33.3million

From: Olympique Lyonnaise

To: Newcastle United

5) Player: Chris Wood

Fee: £25million

From: Burnley

To: Newcastle United