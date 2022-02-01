Purplemaryland are pleased to announce the opening of Marketsquare, at the mall following the exit of Shoprite. The opening will allow customers access to a variety of bakery, groceries household, office and personal care products from trusted domestic and international brands at the best prices. The grocery retailer is a trusted and dependable strong partner delivering a modern and relevant retail shopping experience for Nigerians and a more convenient way for people to get their everyday needs.

Marketsquare, a member of the Sundry Group shall assume Grocery Anchor position and commence trading at Purplemaryland with immediate effect. Purplemaryland’s decision is to adopt strategies and synergies earmarked on the need for continuous growth and performance of its current and future group assets. Our partnership with Marketsquare showcases a depth of synergy across Purplemaryland and Purplelekki, both Grade A landmark mixed-use assets. We will continue our approach of developing strong homegrown domestic alliances.

With Marketsquare at Purplemaryland, the mall is able to consistently offer a well-rounded retail and entertainment experience, thereby ensuring we maintain our vital contribution to the standard and quality of living in the area.

Purplemaryland, formerly known as Maryland Mall, is a refreshing lifestyle hub in the Maryland area of Kosofe/Ikeja in Lagos providing premium shopping, leisure, and entertainment experience.

Dubbed ‘’The Big Black Box’’, this masterpiece is home to over 40 shopping outlets, banks, restaurants, a supermarket and a state-of-the-art cinema facility all carefully selected with your leisure, entertainment and shopping needs in mind. Since its official opening in June 2016, Purplemaryland has welcomed over 6million visitors boasting about 98% occupancy from strong domestic and international retailers.

Our LED billboard is the largest outdoor LED screen in sub-Saharan Africa. At 550sqm, 3008 x 432 px, an average number of 6500 vehicles drive past this LED billboard every hour. Not only do we house the largest outdoor screen, our indoor screens are also witnessed by an average of 5,000 people on a weekly basis.

Marketsquare, owned by Sundry Markets Limited, a predominantly Nigerian-owned company, Marketsquare opened its first store in 2015 and is working to ensure it becomes the largest grocery retailer in Nigeria, has 20 stores trading across the country at the moment.