Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Ikeja Electric (IE) Plc have provided reason for the constant power outage being experienced by its customers in Lagos and its environs.

The 2 power distribution companies (DisCos) have attributed the recent blackouts under their networks to drop in power generation in the country.

This disclosure is contained in the statement issued by the DisCos on their social media pages on Saturday, regarding the state of power to their customers.

What EKEDC is saying

EKEDC said the reduction in supply was due to the drop in power generation from an average of 3,700MW to 2,000MW per hour.

The DisCo said this was caused by gas limitations arising from vandalism, and more recently an issue affecting the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) line from the Egbin Power Plant.

It stated, “We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused and assure you that we are working with our generation and transmission partners to ensure that stable supply is achieved within the shortest possible time.

“We equally commenced major network rehabilitation and relief projects within our network two weeks ago that will significantly improve our services to our dear customers.’’

What Ikeja Electric is saying

Also, Ikeja Electric, in a statement for its customers on its official Twitter account, said the power outage being experienced in certain parts of its network was due to load shedding by TCN as a result of a drop in power generation.

It listed the affected areas to include Iju, Abule Odu, Egbeda, Oregun, Anifowoshe, Ago, Okota, Oke Afa, Ajao, Amuwo, Ikosi, Mende, Ogudu, Bariga, Oworo, Gbagada and Ilupeju.

It stated, “We regret the inconvenience and wish to assure that our technical team is working with other partners in the electricity value chain to improve the situation.

“Normalcy will be restored as soon as stability is achieved.’’