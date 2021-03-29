Energy
How Nigeria’s power outages may boost off-grid renewable energy growth
The need for reliable power supply has risen with the coming of COVID-19 and the need to work remotely.
The news headlines over the past few weeks have revealed the Nigerian power sector’s struggle to deliver power to consumers. For a country supplying significantly less than the required base amount of 1000MW per 1 million population on its best day, being unable to supply up to its typical 4, 000MW certainly puts considerable strain on consumers dependent on the state utility, especially households.
The recent challenges, although not new, have been the inability of distribution companies (DISCOs) to take power wheeled to them, thereby leading to idling generation capacity by the Generation Companies (GENCOs) on one end and insufficient power available to the consumers at the other. Interestingly, according to the NERC Guidelines on implementation of Economic Merit Order Dispatch and Other Related Matters, even without taking the power, the DISCOs are required to pay for capacity charge to NBET- a cost that will no doubt be passed on to consumers for power they are not taking.
Only earlier in the month, the Odukpani (NIPP), Geregu I, Afam IV&V, Geregu II (NIPP), and Rivers IPP were affected by this load rejection, with up to as high as 1952.5MW generation capacity unused. The Shiroro and Jebba hydropower plants also suffered this fate. It is even more unfortunate that this unused capacity equates to the amount of power on the average required to power at least 2 million homes.
About two weeks ago, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) traded blames as to who was responsible for the blackouts in Karu, FCT and Lafia in Nasarawa State. This blackout also affected customers in Nyanya, Mararaba and Keffi, amongst others. Last week also saw a significant drop in electricity generation to 3, 657MW, going below the 4, 000MW mark. Around the same time, while Nigerians complained bitterly of blackouts in various areas, the DISCOs still rejected a total of 5,452.96 megawatts of electricity in that week alone.
Significant infrastructure issues continue to affect delivery of power supply to customers, yet the irony is that customers are now paying what has been termed “service reflective tariffs.” The National Secretary, Nigeria Electricity Consumer Advocacy Network, Uket Obonga, speaking on the infrastructure issues, quipped, “Between Abuja and Kaduna, the DISCO in Kaduna cannot take its allocated load because the transmission infrastructure there that links Abuja and Kaduna cannot transmit the load.”
These fluctuations in utility power supply continue to pave the way for solar power, particularly for households, companies and small industries. With the high cost of petrol and diesel and the unreliability of utility power, it is becoming cost-effective for consumers to consider renewable energy options. According to one World Bank research, self-generation in Nigeria is extremely prevalent- up to nearly 14GW of power.
This significant self-generation potential creates a massive opportunity for renewable energy developers. The need for reliable power supply has risen with the coming of COVID-19 and the need to work remotely. Many workers, who previously depended on workplace power supply to charge their gadgets and work, now have to provide their own power supply- often through generators- while having to pay outrageous bills for utility power that is barely delivered. As a result, many households are looking to renewable energy as a viable alternative.
In one market survey by AP news, Sandra, Besong, a government clerk in Nasarawa State had indicated that powering a small generator for two or three hours a day cost her up to 7,000 naira a month, compared to 4,500 for solar, which provided her double the time. At first, the typical conversation around solar was that it was too expensive, but with reducing costs globally and opportunity for local production of solar panels and other equipment, solar alternatives are becoming very attractive – this is added to the fact that there are no noise or air pollution concerns as with petrol and diesel generators.
The Nigerian government recently established an Economic Sustainability Committee to deliver power to 25 million Nigerians who lack access to the national grid. In line with that, the government recently launched the “Energy for All” program, with the aim of providing 5 million households with solar power over the next 12 months.
The $369 million project will channel funds into the solar energy space and effectively reduce costs of solar, making it even more attractive. This would be boosted further by the inclusion of local assembly and manufacturing of solar equipment in the country under the initiative. With this initiative, more investors will be looking to play in the renewable energy space- also considering the VAT exclusions for certain solar equipment under Nigeria’s fiscal laws.
According to one World Bank report, “With more than 80 million Nigerians living without electricity, the opportunity for off-grid solar investment is great.” The Energy Commission of Nigeria has highlighted too that the household sector accounts for the largest share of energy usage in the country – about 65%. This means that with recurring power outages, and positive moves by the government to boost the renewable energy sector, market forces will sooner than later drive consumers – and investors – in the direction of off-grid renewable energy.
Suez Canal blockage may cause price increase in Nigeria
Growing concerns have been raised about the effect of the World’s largest maritime hold-up on the global economy, and Nigeria may not be left out.
On the 25th March 2021, the flow of transportation in the Suez Canal was interrupted by a blockage from one of the World’s biggest cargo ships, ‘The Ever Given’- operated by the Taiwanese company Evergreen marine. About 12% of global trade dependent on effective transit through the Suez Canal which provides the shortest connection between Asia and Europe. Growing concerns have been raised about the effect of the World’s largest maritime hold-up on the global economy, and Nigeria may not be left out.
The Suez Canal can be seen as a major artery to global trade, and with the effects of the Covid19 pandemic still wearing off, the world may not be able to afford continuous interruptions to globalization. The Ever Given cargo ship is substantially bigger than the Eiffel tower and the empire state building. The ship is 400 meters long and wedged diagonally across a canal that is not more than 200metres wide.
READ: The Nigerian economy is increasingly dollarized but there is a way-out
In 2017, a Japanese container vessel blocked the canal due to some mechanical issues by which the response from the Egyptian authorities was swift in developing tug boats to rectify the situation, in hours. However, regular measures have yielded sub-optimal results. According to the Suez Canal authorities, nearly 9000 ships pass through the canal in 2020, averaging 51.5 ships per day.
Information contained in a Bloomberg report reveals the breakthrough in the rescue attempt came after diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand, going deep into the banks of the canal. The authorities noted that while the ship is floating again, it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the waterway would be open to traffic. Nigeria is a highly import-dependent consuming economy with a large percentage of its revenue dependent on oil export, may find herself susceptible to globalization shocks.
Nairametrics had a chat with the Vice President and Head of Trade & Marine Operations, Goodies Commodities Limited, Okojie Larry on the impact of the blockage on the Nigerian economy he said, “For Nigeria as a country that is dependent largely on imports, we could experience a further rise in prices in goods in general, i.e., clothes, food, oil produce, etc. due to delays or inability for vessels to sail to their destination”.
READ: Nigeria now locally manufactures gas cylinders
Larry also suggests that clearing the Suez Canal blockage may take a while, saying- “This could take days or weeks at most. Companies will lose money as goods won’t be able to get to final consumers. Increase in demurrage leads to a high cost of the product. For a supplier that has a fixed price, the deal might end up being losing transaction. We will also experience a higher cost of freight as vessels/ships will have to take the longer route. Here, stakeholders in the maritime industry will therefore take advantage of the price hike.”
Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas, Private Oil Market Trader affirmed the Suez Canal blockage impact on the Nigerian economy but suggests that it may be negligible- “Geographically, the Suez Canal might be far away from Nigeria but Nigerian imports and exports which might follow that route will be delayed. But this is an issue where majority of the brunt will be on vessel owners and insurance companies. As it is a short-term hassle, there’s little effect it can have on the Nigerian economy”.
He also speculates that “companies that will benefit are those who can find faster routes or ways to deliver but it is a difficult arbitrage opportunity to profit from. The losers are insurance companies and consumers and sellers of the goods currently stuck. To evade that route through The Cape of good hope will require more expenses and time.”
READ: Lake Chad: FG engaging stakeholders on recharging the Lake – Buhari
Sources near the canal claim that the ship has already refloated partially but shipping executives claim it does not mean anything unless the normal traffic resumes. Furthermore, even after the traffic recommences, conveyance of crude oil will now be delayed. Hence, the cascading effect of the world’s largest marine hold-up is more evident as crowding at the load and discharge ports will result in significant demurrage costs and also insurance claims. Moreover, fuel oil cargoes programmed to arrive in the second half of April could be tardy. Some analyst believe that the current impact of the Suez accident is not huge, especially due to mitigating factors from Asian refiners increasing their low sulfur fuel oil production because of high cracking margins.
A source in the oil ministry with knowledge of the matter informed Nairametrics that Nigerian businesses were already incurring demurrages due to the situation. “We are incurring demurrage on goods being transported through that route, also liquidity in terms of market switch is impacted,” the source said.
When asked about the impact on the oil price, he had no direct comment. However, he did say, “There’s enough marine volumes already, Nigeria basically keeps inventory on the high sea”.
What this means:
- Possible hikes in food prices in response to an increase in production cost caused by the Suez Canal blockage.
- Further increase in oil prices due to speculative motive, however, this may be short term and market may correct to align itself with the forces of demand and supply.
- Suez Canal blockage sheds more light on the shortcomings of Globalization and the need for a faster and more effective alternative route.
Columnists
Is rehabilitating the Port Harcourt refinery necessary? -The $1.5 billion question
With the paucity of funds the government faces, the spending of $1.5 billion on a refinery should be at the back burner.
Earlier this month, the Nigerian Government reportedly approved $1.5bn in funding to repair the Port Harcourt refinery, which had closed down two years ago. Of course, the news was met with some negative reactions from Nigerians. Their sentiment might come from a point of mistrust that the project might be a conduit pipe for corruption. Or perhaps poor management would eventually kill the project, taking Milton Friedman’s “If you put the federal government in charge of the Sahara Desert, in 5 years there’d be a shortage of sand” quote into perspective.
However, skepticism and sentiments aside, the economics in funding a refinery repair for $1.5 billion can be debated.
READ: CBN Governor says Dangote refinery will sell refined products to FG in Naira
Background
Nigeria, the Giant of Africa and the largest oil producer in Africa, currently has five refineries in the country; of which four are owned by the Nigerian Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), while the fifth is owned and operated by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR).
The four refineries owned by the Nigerian government have a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day: one in Kaduna and three in the Niger Delta region at Warri and Port Harcourt. The Port Harcourt refinery which is the bone of contention has the capacity to refine an estimated 210,000 barrels per day.
The 2019 audited results reflected that Nigeria’s refineries made losses of $439.47 million. In April 2020, they were all shut pending rehabilitation.
READ: $1.5 billion refinery rehabilitation is brazen and expensive adventure – Atedo Peterside
Is funding the repair necessary?
Nigeria’s affair with refineries is synonymous with a passenger waiting for ages at the bus-stop and all five buses appear at once. This happens to be the case as the Nigerian government has decided to fund a refinery amidst the arrival of the Dangote refinery which should commence later in the year/early 2022 and the BUA refinery which should be operational in 2024. Both refineries have a refining capacity of 650,000 and 200,000 which begs the question why the country is funding a refinery that according to the NNPC Chief, Mele Kyari, would be run by private companies once rehabilitated.
“FG should halt $1.5bn approval for repair of Port Harcourt refinery and subject this brazen & expensive adventure to an informed national debate. Many experts prefer that this refinery is sold “as is” by BPE to core-investors with proven capacity to repair it with their own funds,” tweeted Atedo Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank.
READ: Why FG may increase fuel pump price between N211 – N238/litre soon
The honest truth as the tautology goes is, Nigeria has toiled with the inadequately maintained refineries for years. Mele Kyari is not the first NNPC chief to attempt a revamp, privatise or expand our refineries. Although, you would argue that a country with such oil-producing powers should at least possess one functional refinery that can work to optimal capacity. Over the years, the country has been exposed to saboteurs who have allegedly brought in dirty petrol from Europe and so having a refinery would be in our best interests.
However, the timing and prioritization is a concern. The 3-phase-44-month repair project will be funded from sources including the Nigerian National Petroleum (NNPC), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), budgetary provisions, and Afreximbank.
The Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva has also said that the country would implement rehabilitation work on the Kaduna and Warri refineries on or before May 2023. `This will also be funded from government coffers.
READ: Malabu Oil Scandal: Prosecutors demand JPMorgan documents
Which begs the question, Why? The country will have a problem of Overcapacity. We have the Dangote’s refinery, (650bpd) the BUA refinery (200bpd) and other commercial refineries (+/- 200bpd) in addition to the proposed rehabilitated state refineries (440bpd) coming on board. Nigeria could possibly have the capacity of refining approximately 1.5 million bpd. With the consumption level and demand for refined products in Nigeria falling within the range of 450,000 and 500,000bpd according to the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the country that once imported refined petroleum products will have the irony of overcapacity.
Much ado for a business that is hardly profitable. Globally, refining margins are very poor. Global Consulting firm, Mckinsey describes how the profitability of a refinery comes from “the difference in value between the crude oil that it processes and the petroleum products that it produces. Most of a refiner’s margin comes from the higher-value “light products” (i.e., gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel) that it makes.”
Most of these “light products” will face their days of reckoning when Climate Change policies start to kick in.
To further buttress why refinery businesses should be avoided by the NNPC. Saudi Aramco just released its 2020 results and despite the upbeat revenues and profits made, the company for a second consecutive year lost money on its downstream division (refining and chemicals).
There were over 600 operating refineries around the world as of the beginning of 2017. Last year after the oil price crash, Alan Gelder, head of downstream oil at Wood Mackenzie, lamented about his company’s global composite gross refining margin which averaged between $0.20/barrel in May and June last year. The $0.20 per barrel is a deviation from their 2020 average forecast of $1.40/barrel. He further added that a few refineries are in serious threat of closure in Europe alone over the next three years.
Conclusion
With the paucity of funds the government faces, the spending of $1.5 billion on a refinery should be at the back burner. The allocation would be better served for other critical infrastructure that would bring revenue or fix economic problems. The long-term values of refineries will battle Climate change policies and lower demand/lower oil prices as the market cycles. The Lagos to Ibadan train is an excellent project the Federal Government has done. Similar projects like that would boost citizens morale and the economy rather than the capital-intensive, recurring-expending late to the party refinery project.
