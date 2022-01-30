The combined market capitalization of stocks worth over one trillion (SWOOTs) depreciated by 0.16% to close at N17.75 trillion from N17.78 trillion the previous week, reflecting a loss of N29.12 billion. Stocks included in this classification are AIRTELAFRICA, BUA CEMENT, DANGOTE CEMENT, NESTLE, MTNN Plc, and recently, BUA FOODS.

Stock Performance

Airtel Africa Plc – N1,271.00

Airtel Africa Plc’s share price appreciated by 10.00% to stand at N1271.00 per share at the end of the trading week, with a market capitalization of N4.78 trillion.

Airtel Africa Plc ended the week as the most capitalized company on the exchange, displacing Dangote Cement Plc by N335 billion.

Airtel’s HY 2021 unaudited results for the period ended September 30th, 2021 revealed that Revenue grew by 20.21% from $965 million in the previous year to $1.16 billion in the current period. In the same vein, Operating profit showed impressive growth to record a 45% increase from $262 million to $380 million.

Net Profit surged significantly by 118.18% from $88 million to $192 million. Airtel Africa Plc has an Earnings per share of 4.3 cents.

Dangote Cement Plc – N260.60

Dangote Cement Plc’s share price depreciated by 8.5% to close at N260.60 at the end of the trading week as the company’s market capitalization stood at N4.44 trillion. The company, which is a competitor of BUA Cement Plc and Wapco Plc, has a total market capitalization of N4.44 trillion.

Dangote Cement Plc is currently the second most-valued company quoted on the exchange and makes up roughly 25% of the total market capitalization of all stocks worth over one trillion.

The Q3 2021 financial result revealed that revenue grew by 16.53%, while net income for the period appreciated by 4.94% from N82.54 billion in Q3 2020 to N86.62 billion in the current period.

BUA Cement Plc – N69.95

BUA Cement Plc’s share price depreciated by 2.0% to close at N69.95 from N71.40, with the market capitalization standing at N2.37 trillion at the end of the trading week.

The company’s Q4 2021 financial report revealed a revenue of N70.43 billion, reflecting a growth of 33.15% from N52.89 billion in 2020. Similarly, net income increased by N7.06 billion, reflecting a 37.60% increase from N18.78 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020, to N25.84 billion in the current period.

Other companies under the SWOOT classification remained unchanged in share prices and their performances are summarized below:

Nestle Nigeria Plc – N1,435

Nestle Nigeria Plc’s share price remained unchanged to close the week at N1,435.00 per share, amidst sell-offs and buy-interests during the trading week. The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods company currently has a market capitalization of N1.14 trillion. Nestle Nigeria Plc is one of the two companies under the NGX Consumer goods Index to be worth over a trillion.

The Q3 2021 financial result revealed a 25.72% growth in revenue from N71.70 billion recorded in Q3 2020 to N90.15 billion. The consumer goods company reported a profit after tax of N11.85 billion, reflecting a growth of 17.2% from N10.11 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2020. The company is yet to release the Q4 result.

MTNN Plc – N190.00

MTNN Plc’s share price, at the end of the trading week, remained unchanged at N190.00 per share, taking its market capitalization to N3.87 trillion at the end of the four trading sessions of the week. The communications company, a competitor of Airtel Nig Plc, has a total market capitalization of N3.87 trillion, N81 billion lower than Airtel Africa’s current market value.

MTNN Plc is the third-highest in market value on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The company released its 2021 FY financial result, reflecting a 22.90% growth in revenue for the period, while profit after tax grew significantly by 45.53% from N205.21 billion in FY 2020 to N298.65 billion in the current period.

BUA Foods Plc – N64.40

BUA Foods Plc’s share price remained unchanged to close at N64.40, with the market capitalization standing at N1.16 trillion at the end of the trading week.

BUA Foods is a newly listed company on the exchange; however, the Q4 financial result revealed a 36.37% growth in Profit after Tax from N14.81 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020 to N20.20 billion in the period reported.

The FMCG company, reported a revenue of N92.61 billion, reflecting a growth of 39.62% from N66.34 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.