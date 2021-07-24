It was a brief trading week due to the two days public holiday declared by the federal government in commemoration of the Eid el-Kabir celebrations. It was, however, enough for the stock market to stage a come-back from its bearish session in the previous week.

The Nigeria equities market ended the week on a positive note as the All-share index, which is the benchmark index in measuring the performance of the market gained 1.9% to close at N38,667.9 points, moderating the year-to-date performance to -3.98%.

This is according to the weekly market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) for the week ended 23rd July 2021.

Equity performance

The market capitalization of the equities market rose from N19.771 trillion recorded in the previous week to close at N20.147 trillion, indicating a gain of N376 trillion in just 3 days of trading.

A total of 896.17 million shares worth N5.24 billion in 11,714 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.01 billion shares valued at N10.92 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,297 deals.

In terms of volume of shares traded, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 718.57 million shares valued at N3.01 billion, traded in 6,223 deals, contributing 80.18% and 57.48% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Sector followed with 46.44 million shares worth N948.49 million in 1,856 deals, while in third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 39.79 million shares worth N207.13 million in 366 deals.

Trading at the top three equities was Jaiz Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc with an aggregate trade in 369.88 million shares worth N385.52 million in 785 deals, accounting for 41.27% and 7.36% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Total Nigeria Plc declared an interim dividend of N4 per share during the week, with a qualification date of August 13, 2021, which is to be paid on the 13th of September, 2021.

Of all the tracked indices in the Nigerian equities market, only the NGX Insurance Index and the ASeM Index recorded negative growth during the week.

Forty-three equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty-nine in the previous week. Sixteen equities depreciated in price lower than twenty-two (22) equities in the previous week, while ninety-seven equities remained unchanged higher than ninety-five equities recorded in the previous week.

Top Gainers

Top Decliners

Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs)

A total of 8,032 units valued at N1.864 million were traded this week in 19 deals compared with a total of 7,403 units valued at N486,759.25 transacted last week in 17 deals.

Six securities were traded during the week, namely; MERGROWTH, LOTUSHAL15, STANBICETF30, NEWGOLD, VETINDETF, and GREENWETF.

Fixed Income Securities Market

Similarly, a total of 11,776 units valued at N12.167 million were traded this week in 10 deals compared with a total of 29,583 units valued at N29.805 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

The four securities traded during the week include FGSUK2027S3, FG132036S2, FG172035S1, and FGSUK2025S2.

On Thursday, 22nd July 2021, NSP-SPV Powercorp Plc listed N6.325 billion – 10 years, 12% Fixed Rate Senior Green Bonds Series two (2) due in 2031 under the N50 billion NSP-SPV PowerCorp Plc’s Bonds Issuance Programme on the Nigerian Exchange.