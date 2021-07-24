President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Federal Government contractors to give back to society through Corporate Social Responsibility.

This was disclosed in a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, after the President visited the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar, at his Palace, in Daura, Katsina on Friday.

What President Buhari said on CSR

“We don’t want cheques from anyone or organisation as returns or influence of any kind. Let them remember their Corporate Social Responsibilities,” he said.

We are known for farming and I have my farm here. I could come every two weeks and no one can stop me. But the cost to the movement is high.

I would rather that it be used to better our schools, clinics and hospitals,” he added.

On Nigeria’s political issues

Buhari said Nigeria has been kept together by the Grace of God despite cultural differences that have led to forms of conflict.

“We want to thank God always for keeping us together as a country.

From January 15, 1966, the country was thrown into political crisis. We had a 30 months civil war that resulted in the loss of about a million lives.

We still thank God for keeping us together. We remain grateful to all those who showed interest in our unity and progress. May God continue to bless them,” he added.

The Emir also conferred the title of Talban Daura on Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Buhari and announced a date for the turbaning ceremony of the President’s son.

