President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that his administration’s priority would be improving the quality of education in the country.

The President disclosed this on Thursday, in his hometown of Daura, in Katsina State, while receiving the proprietress, principal and students of a private school, Premier Pacesetters School, Daura, at his residence. The President gave assurances that more emphasis will be given to the improvement of education.

What President Buhari said

“We will allocate an increasing share of resources to improve learning in the country in our effort to reform the educational sector,” he said.

The President emphasized the importance of character, in addition to learning, urging the students not to lose sight of the aspirations of the country.

The school proprietress, Mrs Celine Friday, commended the special attention given to education by the Buhari administration and urged for federal government assistance to private schools in rural communities.

In case you missed it