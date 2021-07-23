President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that his administration’s priority would be improving the quality of education in the country.
The President disclosed this on Thursday, in his hometown of Daura, in Katsina State, while receiving the proprietress, principal and students of a private school, Premier Pacesetters School, Daura, at his residence. The President gave assurances that more emphasis will be given to the improvement of education.
What President Buhari said
“We will allocate an increasing share of resources to improve learning in the country in our effort to reform the educational sector,” he said.
The President emphasized the importance of character, in addition to learning, urging the students not to lose sight of the aspirations of the country.
The school proprietress, Mrs Celine Friday, commended the special attention given to education by the Buhari administration and urged for federal government assistance to private schools in rural communities.
In case you missed it
- In the last few years, there have been several cases of kidnappings of school children in the northern part of the country by Boko Haram terrorists and bandits, giving the Federal Government grave concern on measures to take to protect school children in the region.
- Earlier this month, a Nairametrics report explored the implications of school kidnappings on education in Nigeria. The report also highlighted ransom as the motivation behind the unfortunate trend.
- President Buhari has continued to insist that the Federal Government is working hard to bring an end to the school kidnapping trend in Nigeria and urges the Military and the Police to go after the perpetrators of this crime.
Leave a Reply