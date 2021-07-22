The Board of Directors of Total Nigeria Plc in a recent meeting held on the 19th of July 2021, has declared an interim dividend of N4.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo for the period ended June 30, 2021.

According to a notice signed by the company’s secretary, Bunmi Popoola-Mordi and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), the dividend will be paid on the 13th of September, 2021, to all qualified shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 13th of August, 2021. Other qualifying conditions include;

The completion of the e-dividend registration

The authorization of the Registrar (CardinalStone Registrars Limited) to pay the dividends directly into the respective shareholder’s bank account.

READ:

To read further, please click here