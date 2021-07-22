800 people in Uganda were reportedly given fake covid vaccines by fraudsters as employers looked elsewhere to vaccinate their staff.

This was disclosed in a report by Bloomberg earlier this week, after a statement from Warren Naamara of the Ugandan Ministry of Health.

The Director of State House Health Monitoring Unit stated that some companies paid fees to have their employees vaccinated from their work premises, but the medical officials turned out to be fraudsters administering largely water, citing that 2 have been arrested.

Uganda has received 1.14 million AstraZeneca Plc doses through the Covax facility so far and had administered over 1.1 million vaccines.

