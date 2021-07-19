The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has revealed the crash of its aircraft after an attack by bandits on the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna states.

They, however, said that one of its pilots survived the crash of the aircraft which came under heavy attack from the bandits while returning from a successful air interdiction mission between those 2 boundaries.

The disclosure is contained in a statement signed by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Monday, where he said that the pilot identified as Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo survived after he successfully ejected from the aircraft.

What the Nigerian Air Force is saying

The statement from NAF partly reads, “On 18 July 2021, at about 12.45 pm, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft, returning from a successful air interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna State, came under intense enemy fire which led to its crash in Zamfara State.

Luckily, the gallant pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully ejected from the aircraft. Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under intense ground fire from the bandits, was able to evade them and sought refuge in nearby settlements awaiting sunset.’’

The statement added that the pilot was able to elude several bandits’ strongholds by using the cover of darkness and his phone set for navigation and manoeuvred his way to a Nigerian Army Unit, where he was finally rescued.

The NAF assured that despite the setback of the crash, it remains committed to fulfilling President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate as well as other constitutional roles assigned to it as their willingness, readiness, and tested ability remain unshaken and unwavering.