The Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Season 6 2021 edition, has been scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 24 with a whopping N90million winner-takes-all grand prize up for grabs.
The upcoming edition of Big Brother Naija is expected to have a special double opening launch show on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, 2021. The new move by the organizers is in a bid to make the show bigger than previous editions.
This was announced by the show organizers, Multichoice Nigeria, at a press conference in Lagos and also in a post on Africa Magic’s official website, where the company said the wait is over.
Africa Magic in its statement said, “The wait is finally over! Following the hugely successful Lockdown version of the show, Season 6 has been cooked, spiced, and will be served this coming Saturday.”
The United Kingdom fans of the reality TV show, will for the first time ever have access to the live show 24/7 via Showmax.
Multichoice also disclosed that there will be no SMS voting for this season, adding that fans will now be able to vote for their favourite housemates for free on BBNaija’s official website and mobile app as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.
This year’s edition of BBNaija will run for 72 days and end on October 3, 2021.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in September 2022, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon, won the Big Brother Naija season 5 reality TV show after 10 weeks of being inside the lockdown house with 19 other housemates that took part.
- MultiChoice Nigeria had earlier in March announced N90 million as the grand prize for the winner of season six of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.
- This makes it the highest grand prize a winner of the reality show will be receiving since the BBNaija debuted in 2006.
