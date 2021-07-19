Westport Oil Limited, a subsidiary of Seplat Energy Limited, has secured a $50 million offtake linked reserved based lending facility due April 2027.

The Offtake Facility is subordinated to the $110 million senior reserve-based lending facility (the ‘’RBL’’). It attracts an initial interest of Libor +10.5% payable semi-annually and is scheduled to commence repayment from March 2023.

Affirming this, a notice signed by the Chief Financial Officer of Seplat, Mr Emeka Onwuka read: “Seplat Energy Plc (“Seplat” or the “Company”), a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Westport Oil Limited, has successfully raised a US$50 million offtake linked reserved based lending facility due April 2027 (the “Offtake Facility”). The Offtake Facility is subordinated to the US$110 million senior reserve-based lending facility (the “RBL”). The Offtake Facility carries initial interest of Libor + 10.5% payable semi-annually and is scheduled to commence repayment from March 2023.”

