The Board of Directors of Seplat Energy Plc has announced the appointment of Koosum P. Kalyan as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the company.

This was made known in a corporate disclosure signed by Edith Onwuchekwa, Director Legal/Company Secretary, as seen by Nairametrics.

The company stated that Kaylan will be joining the Seplat Board with effect from 28th February 2023.

Expectations from Kalyan: Commenting on the appointment, Basil Omiyi, Chairman of Seplat Energy said the company expects the newly appointed Non-Independent Director to make an enormous contribution.

“The Board of Seplat Energy is pleased to welcome Koosum Kalyan. Koosum has a proven track record of operating across the African continent and her experience spans decades and cuts across the oil and gas industry as well as the wider energy industry. SEPLAT Energy eagerly looks forward to the enormous contribution she will make towards the Company’s growth plans achieving global success.”

About Kalyan: Koosum Kalyan is a South African businesswoman and economist whose career began with the Electricity Commission in Melbourne Australia as an economist. She subsequently joined Shell South Africa as an economist and became a member of the Shell Global Scenario Planning Team after which she embarked on her expatriate posting to Shell International London for 9 years.

The scope of her work included projects in Nigeria, Gabon, Mozambique, Tanzania; etc. Ms Kalyan assisted governments in transforming their energy policies and in joining the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative during her tenure at Shell and also assisted in digitizing government institutions.

Kalyan has a degree in B. Com Law and a degree in Economics from the University of Durban Westville. She has also completed the Senior Executive Management Program at London Business School and a Leadership Management Program at Shell Leadership Institute.