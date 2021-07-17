If you missed the previous pieces in this series, you can click here (Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5and Part 6) to catch up. Now, let us proceed.

Relationship Surprises

1. Over 90% of your Pain will come from Relationships.

Pain is critical for growth and advancement, but certain kinds of pain can be limiting and destructive. And 90% of the destructive pain will come from your relationships. These relationships include relationships with the wrong people, outgrown relationships that you must let go of, and misplaced trust in the wrong people. Thus, to have a restful retirement you must understand how relationships work and how you can use them to create pleasure in retirement and not schedule pain. You must also know that they are two kinds of pain.

There are two kinds of pain in the world that result from relationships. The first is the pain of Indiscipline and the second is the pain of Growth. The Pain of Indiscipline is any pain that results from inaction, wrong decisions, the wrong company, rebellion to correction, and procrastination. This pain leads to regrets, resentment, and blame and should be avoided at all costs. This pain can come from people that make you do the wrong things or people that prevent you from doing the right things. It can also come from your own indiscipline and unwise decisions. Growth pain in contrast is any pain that results from the steady progress towards a worthwhile goal.

Every new level that you desire to achieve today will require pain to get there. But this pain is beneficial pain. It is in fact condensed wisdom that is required to maintain success at a particular level. Sometimes this pain would come from people that are trying to motivate you, push you beyond your comfort zones, and bring out the best in you. Other times this pain will come from your own self-motivation and internal drive. The key here is to embrace this pain and not reject. You must also recognize the relationships that play a role in bringing you this pain and align with them. Growth pain is too much-condensed wisdom to let go of. And rejecting it is rejecting your next level. The key here is to minimize the pain of indiscipline and optimize the pain of growth.

2. You will need success relationships to thrive in retirement.

Aside from money, a rich relationship is another important thing to have in retirement. And your success relationship is any kind of relationship that can increase your wealth and financial success. There are two kinds of success relationships. The first is your wealth relationships and the second is your Love and romantic relationships.

Your wealth relationships

To succeed in retirement, you need wealth relationships to help you. Wealth relationships are any kind of relationship that can increase your wealth and financial success. And there are three kinds of wealth relationships. The First is your Source relationship. This is the relationship with your source and manufacturer. The second is Self-Relationship. This is the relationship with yourself also known as the intrapersonal relationship. And the Third is the People relationship. This is the relationship with other people also known as Interpersonal relationship. Below let us look at each of them.

i. Your source relationship.

Your source relationship is the relationship with your source. And there is no true success outside the manufacturer. This is so because your manufacturer knows you better than you know yourself. And he knows the exact things you need to do to be successful. Any success that is pursued outside the manufacturer will be full of trial and error, pain, and be devoid of true happiness. Thus, developing a relationship with your manufacturer is the shortest way to success. And without this relationship, there are about three questions you would not be able to answer. The first question is -Who am I. This is the question of identity and how you define yourself. It is also the question about belief systems and what you believe about yourself. A solid Identity is important because you cannot outperform how you see yourself.

Also, a solid identity breeds healthy self-esteem. And healthy self-esteem is the source of Confidence. Confidence is essential for success and the lack of confidence is the reason why many people fail. Although we have earthly identities that can be traced to our families of birth. These are only birth channel identities and not the Source Identity. Our source identity is the manufacturer, and only the manufacturer can give you a true picture of yourself. Thus, developing a relationship with the manufacturer is in your own best interest. And it is the only way to thrive in a world full of adversity, uncertainty, and fear. Without this relationship, you would be controlled by fear, the opinions of others, and the circumstances surrounding you. Fear is the biggest inhibitor of action. And without action you cannot achieve any results.

The second question you may not be able to answer is – Where am I from? This is a question of Origin and Source. Your primary origin is not from earth. Your primary origin is from your source and manufacturer. And you know the source of a thing by what sustains it. Our parents, friends, and Jobs do not sustain us. Our True sustainer is the one that ensures that we wake up every morning.

The third question you may not be able to answer is- why Am I here? This is the question of purpose. Why are you on the planet? What about you makes the world a better place? What role do you play? And why are you necessary in the world? Without a deep relationship with your manufacturer, you cannot find the true answers to these questions. Your fellow man may give you opinions about yourself. Circumstances may define you temporarily. But only the Manufacturer knows the truth about you. And it is this truth that will set you free.

So, if you go into retirement still dependent on the opinions of other people and allowing circumstances to define you. You will suffer a stressful, painful, and unhappy life. The fastest route to peace is to only believe what the manufacturer says about you. That is what would matter at the end of the day. Your source relationship is thus the most important wealth relationship to have. And it is the foundation for the success of any other earthly relationship.

ii. Your Self Relationship.

The second wealth relationship you must have is Self-Relationship. Self-relationship is self-discovery, and it is the relationship with yourself. A healthy self-relationship is a deep connection with yourself and respect for yourself. It is also the dependence on oneself for your own happiness. While the source relationship will give you internal joy. You control your own happiness to a great degree. And happiness comes from productivity, impact, and personal progress. And not from rest or slowing down. Thus, to thrive in retirement, you must live a productive and impactful life. A healthy self-relationship is thus the second most important wealth relationship to have. It is the foundation for the success of all interpersonal relationship.

Self-relationship ultimately boils down to becoming a whole person. You are a whole person when you have these Nine Attributes.

Purpose-You know your Purpose, why you are here, and who you are called to serve. Destiny-You know where you are going-That is your life has a clear direction and destination. Capacity -You Know what you can do and the problems you are called to solve. Resources-You have viable Seeds that you can sow to Produce the results that you want. Needs- You have Goals that are Bigger than your resources, but you can figure out a way to get what you need. Helpers-You know who you need to get to where you want to go, and you can initiate and form those relationships. The Obstacles: You know what is standing in your way, what you need to let go of, and what you need to embrace to move to the next level. And you are willing to make the changes. Happiness -You manufacture your own happiness and depend on yourself for Happiness. You depend on your source for Joy. And you depend on other people for the Happiness that comes from service and adding value to them. Not depending on them. Fulfilment: You get your life’s fulfillment from serving other people and adding value to the world. Not from just serving yourself.

Having these attributes makes you a high-value person to yourself, your source, and other people It also makes you an asset to the world. The best gift you can give to anyone is your best self. And only self-relationships can help you produce your best self. The deeper you relate with yourself, the more grounded, disciplined, and productive you would become. And the easier it will be for you to succeed. All the success that you need right now is already here. But it is waiting for the advanced version of you that can handle it. The sooner you grow the quicker you would see results. The truth is you grow into success; you don’t seize success.

iii. The Relationship with Other People-Interpersonal Relationships

The third wealth relationship that you need is the Interpersonal relationship. Interpersonal relationships are the relationships you have with other people. You need these relationships because people are important in your journey to financial success. And in retirement, you would need people to aid your success. All successful people became successful through the help of other people. And you must know how to position yourself for help. Thus, true success is not just about giving and achieving. It is also about receiving and learning to be a good receiver. There are two common strategies people employ when they try to get help. The first is the wait-and-see strategy. People wait, hope, and pray for a lucky chance. This luck may or may never happen. And the second is the positioning strategy. People position for the kind of help that they desire. This has a higher chance of success. Whichever philosophy you apply, the key is to know that you cannot succeed without people.

So why would anyone want to enter a relationship with you?

The answer is simple.

People enter a relationship to solve a problem.

Any relationship you are in today you entered because you wanted to solve a problem. This problem can be financial like the employer-employee relationship. It can be transformational like the relationship I have with my clients. And it can also be emotional like the relationship between a husband and wife. Without problem-solving, there would be no incentive to endure, tolerate or overlook the excesses of another person. Talk more about living or working together.

Thus, the essence of all interpersonal relationships is to solve a problem. And the best way to attract great relationships into your life is to become great at solving problems.

So, if all relationships are based on problem-solving, and we are all in relationships, this means that we are all problem solvers. This is true. Yet not all relationships lead to financial transformation. And not all problems are income-generating problems. To solve problems that generate income you must form relationships that create wealth and problems that generate high income. When you solve high-income problems, you attract high-quality people, and you earn a higher pay. This means that the problem you solve is what determines your income. You don’t choose your income. You choose the problem, and the problem determines the income. Thus, if you want to earn more income in retirement or maintain your living standard at its current level. You must focus on solving high-income problems.

These are the three wealth relationships that you need to thrive in retirement.

Now let’s look at how interpersonal relationships can make you rich and the type of interpersonal relationships you should focus on.

3.The Upward Interpersonal Relationships-The key to retirement success

Upward interpersonal relationships are relationships that are key for a restful and prosperous retirement. They consist of people with the things you desire and people that have skills that can help you. Yet these relationships are difficult to find among the middle class. In fact, the middle class has been conditioned to build more downward relationships than upward relationships. They have also been trained to resent, disrespect, and ignore upward relationships that can help them. A downward relationship is any relationship that drains income. These are the relationships that depend on you for financial support. And they consist of family members, dependents, and some friends. These relationships majorly have problems that only money can solve. And they depend on your money to solve their problems. This means that in downward relationships money is the main tool for solving problems. Unfortunately, your money is limited, and there is a limit to how many problems you can solve with money.

Upward relationship, in contrast, is different. These are the relationships that you look up to for support. These relationships have certain advantages that can help you. They can give you access to opportunities. They can help you achieve your goals. They can expand your options and give you certain directions and guidance. These relationships thus have the advantage that you seek in your own life. And this is why you need them. They comprise members of the younger generation, members of your own generation, and the older generation. This means that an upward relationship has nothing to do with age but has everything to do with seniority in wisdom, advantage, and capacity.

For example, Serena Williams is wiser in the area of tennis than most people older than her. Mark Zuckerberg is a senior to most people in the areas of building a successful social community platform. Warren Buffet is wiser than most people in the area of investing. And I am wiser than most people in the area of wealth and personal finance.

Being a senior in an area does not mean that you are superior. It only means that you have focused on an area enough to have more capacity and knowledge than most people. Thus, the ability to focus is the key to gaining seniority in an area. And focus is what creates competence and not age. The more focused you are in an area the more knowledge you will have. However, focus also creates blind spots. This means that every focused person will be extremely successful in their area of focus but must also depend on other people for the areas that they are not focused on. This is why you need other people to succeed. And this is also, why successful people surround themselves with highly skilled and competent people.

Unfortunately, the middle class does not follow this principle. They focus on too many things at the same time, are average in all of them, and never get anything off the ground. They also surround themselves with people that are lower in skills, competence, and advantage than them. If you are going to have a successful retirement you must build more upward than downward relationships.

There are three kinds of Upward Relationships that you need to thrive in retirement.

The First is the Younger Generation Upward Relationship. And this comprises two types of relationships- The younger generation service-based relationships and the younger generation value-based relationships.

The Second is The Peers relationship. – This also comprises two types. The peer progressive relationships and the peer retrogressive relationships.

And the third is the Upper-Class Mentorship relationship. This comprises the Aligned and the Misaligned mentorship Relationships.

So let us look at each of these upward relationships in detail.

i. The Younger Generation Relationships.

A Relationship with the younger generation is important for four reasons. First, there are the ones with the most time and strength advantage to help you in retirement. Next, there are the ones that you would leave behind in the career world when you retire. And they are the ones that would also grow into senior management positions that can open doors for you. Third, a lot of them are focused on areas where you have no interest in, so they would be more successful in those areas than you are. And fourth they are the ones that you need to preserve all your years of hard work. This means that the less success you have with the younger generation the more you would lose out in retirement.

There are two kinds of younger generation relationships that you need in retirement. The first is the service-based relationships. And the second is value-based relationships. The service-based relationship is all the relationships that you need to remove stress from your life. There are also the relationships that you need to increase convenience in retirement. They comprise your dependents, employees, children, subordinates, or mentees. You need these relationships to delegate physically draining work or work of little interest to you in retirement. These relationships are also the easiest to form. They are easy because you have some authority over them. They are also most likely to come to you. You do not go to them. This relationship is also the only upward relationship that is most likely to have less money than you. To succeed with these relationships, you must develop the ability to recognize good people. And when you find them reward them well. The world is almost bankrupt of good people that you would be unwise not to reward them when you find them.

The second Younger Generation relationship you need is the value-based relationship. Value-based relationships are relationships that can solve important problems for you. They comprise your advisors, mentors, partners, and consultants that are members of the younger generation. This is the most difficult relationship to form for most unrefined people. It is difficult because it goes against the natural order of things and hits straight at Ego. The natural order of the progression is for an older person to advise, mentor, and coach a younger person. And not the other way round. Thus, having a younger person mentor or coach you in an area that requires strict guidelines, correction, and the enforcement of rules can be tricky. It is even worse when that work requires you to admit that what you have done before now is not as great as you think. Only evolved men can handle these kinds of relationships well.

Nevertheless, you need them if you must move to the next level. To remain at your current level of success does not require any effort. But if you are going to go beyond that level to the next level in retirement, you will have to make some sacrifices and adjustments. Thankfully, these sacrifices are growth sacrifices and not the sacrifices of indiscipline. If you embrace the sacrifices and make the necessary adjustments, you will achieve your goals. But if you rebel, you will hold on to the same things that are holding you back from moving forward.

The truth is in every relationship you enter, you must ask yourself this question-Who is the one in need here? The one in need is the one who must make the most sacrifices and adjustments because they are the ones trying to move up to the next level.

The key to note here is that correction, instruction, and direction flow from the person with the most wisdom in a particular area to the person with less wisdom in that area regardless of age. This means that the Younger Generation value-based relationship is the relationship that will demand humility, sacrifice, and self-reflection from you the most. Yet is it this same relationship that will impact your life and help you build the wealth that will transcend your generation.

ii. Peer Mentorship Relationship.

The second upward interpersonal relationship that will determine your success is the Peers Mentorship relationship. This is the second easiest relationship to form as it involves forming an alliance with your own peers especially members of the same age group. The problem with this relationship though is that most of them would be retired when you are retired. So, most of them would be of no use to you. But among them, they would be a few that would be extremely useful to you. There are about two kinds of peer relationships you would encounter in retirement. The first group is the Progressive peers, and the second group is the retrogressive peers. The progressive peer group is those people that have what you desire in your own life. And they include two kinds of people. The first is the people that have retired before you and are now thriving in the business world. And the second group are the people that retired at the same time as you but have no plans of settling down. This group is determined to pursue a better life in retirement. And they are willing to motivate you to do the same. You need these kinds of people in retirement for three reasons. First, they would help you transition into the business world smoothly as they have certain business experience. Second, you can enter into business partnerships with them or invest in their business. And third, they can become a source of job opportunities for your children and loved ones.

Mingling with the progressive group in retirement, will not only increase your chance of success but would also expand your opportunities. The key is to not enter into a competing business as your progressive peer. But to think in terms of business collaboration and partnerships. And to open businesses that complement their own business.

The Retrogressive peers in contrast are the ones that will set you back the most in retirement. They comprise those who are ready to settle down, resign to fate, or slow down in life. They are usually regretful, resentful, and bitter. And they would form good gist partners for idle and unproductive gist. If you want to move to a new level of success in retirement you must begin to build more progressive peer relationships to overtake the retrogressive peers.

If you want to build relationships with people of like minds, we can help you. Send an email to [email protected]

iii. The Upper-Class Mentorship Relationship.

The third upward interpersonal relationship that will determine your success is the Upper-class mentorship relationship. This is the second hardest upward relationship to form as members of the upper class do not just enter into relationships with anybody. They enter into relationships with people who stand for something. And those that can solve wealth-creating problems for them. The challenge here is that the upper-class community faces more non-money problems. This means that their problems cannot be easily solved by money. They have evolved beyond basic money problems and are the least fascinated by vanishing assets like money. Even so, if money were the problem, you do not have the kind of money that they need. Thus, the upper class is more interested in the things that can buy or produce money. Especially those things that can produce money on an ongoing basis. They are more interested in things like capacities, unique skills, unique abilities, and unique personalities-those things that can generate money on-demand. So, if you are used to using money to solve problems for people as is common with downward relationships. You will not do very well with the upper class. This is because the upper-class group does not need your money. What they need is your time, capacity, and what you can do for them. And they would only pull you up if you can do these things for them. To enter into a successful relationship with the upper-class, you must be willing to grow, develop new skills and become a person of high value. The best new skills to develop are the upper-class high-income skills. The upper-class high-income skills are skills that comprise three unique abilities. The first is Creativity. That is the ability to create effective and efficient solutions from start to finish that can solve a complete problem, with little or no capital. The second is the rich relationship-building ability. That is the ability to initiate, broker, and nurture relationships that can create wealth. And then third is the sales and marketing ability. That is the ability to sell and market yourself as well as a solution. Without these upper-class skills, you cannot do well with the upper-class.

There are two kinds of upper-class relationships that exist. The first is the aligned upper-class relationship. This is the upper-class relationship that is perfectly aligned with your goals, where you are going, and what you are trying to achieve. And the second is the misaligned upper-class relationships. These are the upper-class relationships that are outside your line of interest or direction. Forming relationships with only aligned upper-class members is critical for your own safety, happiness, destiny. It is also critical for loyalty when you enter into an upper-class relationship. Entering a misaligned upper-class relationship will only pull you from your goals. And a lot of bad things can happen from there. Thus, not all members of the upper class are useful to you. You must recognize who you need, what you want to achieve, and only align with those people. Thankfully, you do not have to form too many upper-class relationships to achieve your goals. The upper-class community is a connected web. This means that a relationship with one person can link you to many other relationships. Better still you may only need one relationship to thrive. The key here is to know what you want, understand where you are going, and only enter relationships that can take you there.

4.The Love and Romantic Relationships

Your love relationship is one of the relationships that would affect you in retirement. Love relationships include the relationship with your spouse, children, and dependents. And success in these relationships will greatly affect your peace of mind in retirement. Thus, you must thrive in these relationships to maintain peace and harmony. To simplify my line of thought and help you understand how retirement can affect your love relationships. I will stick with the traditional family system where the man is the Breadwinner, the woman is the helper, and the children are the offspring. And I am also going to focus more on the breadwinner-The Man. This is because the success of the family rests on his own success. So, let me show you how retirement can affect your love life as a man and breadwinner.

i. Retirement and Love

No Woman wants an Idle and Retired Man

If you ever did a review of all the marriages that have happened before you, including your own marriage, you would observe that the union is usually between a beautiful, resourceful, and bright young woman and a Productive Provider and Protective Man. I have never seen any woman that is attracted to a retired man. A retired man is any man that is used up, relegated from work, and wants to slow down in life. What I know for sure is that most women love masculine men. Masculine men are productive, evergreen, and have advanced leadership qualities. This is why a woman can marry an older man that is less attractive but has masculine qualities, over a younger man that is attractive but lacks masculine qualities. What this means is that age would not be the factor that would keep your marriage fresh in retirement. Masculinity and your ability to maintain your masculine qualities are what will do the trick.

So, what is masculinity, and who is a masculine man?

A masculine man is any man that has five attributes. The first is Leadership. Leadership is the ability to lead with vision, purpose, and spirituality. Great leaders are first self-leaders, before they are leaders of other people. They have a clear vision for their life and can translate their vision into reality. They are connected to their source and can make wiser decisions. And they can also influence others to make wise decisions. The second masculine quality is Provision. Provision is the ability to make available adequate financial and emotional resources for the family. Great providers are wealth creators and problem solvers. Next is Protection-the ability to shield oneself and family from physical and financial harm. The fourth is Promotion. Promotion is the ability to encourage, empower, support, and advocate the success of a loved one. And then the fifth is Cultivate. This is the ability to train, prepare and motivate a person into a higher level of responsibility and success than when they first met you. These are the five attributes that will make you attractive and desirable anytime and any day.

If you allow retirement to steal these masculine qualities from you, you would not only be lonely in retirement. But you will also lose respect and the spark in your marriage in retirement. Women want masculine men and not retired men.

ii. The three Conditions That will Stress your Love Life the Most in Retirement

There are about three conditions that will affect your love life in retirement. The first is the Business condition. This is where a man decides to join his Wife in Business. The second is the working spouse condition. This is where the wife is still working while the husband is retired. And the third condition is the Purpose Condition. This is where one spouse has discovered their purpose and the other is still lost in oblivion. Any of these three scenarios will cause stress in your marriage. Let’s look at each of them.

iii. Joining Your Spouse in Business.

Most people have their retirement Plans banked on the fact that they would join their wives in business when they retire. They have this kind of a plan because they are the ones who set up the business for their wives or their savings and investment is locked up in this business or they would rather not risk branching out on their own. Yet a business can only have one leader. And when a man joins his wife in business the question becomes who would be the leader? This question arises because leadership in business is different from leadership in marriage. And the leader in a marriage may not necessarily be the most competent person to run the business. Thus, deciding who the leader is could result in conflict. And depending on how diverse the couples are in their opinion about money, business, and leadership. This conflict can turn a marital relationship into a toxic relationship. Even so, men and women do not run business the same way. Thus, the slightly genuine attempt by a man to make changes or correction can ignite relationship flames.

Thus, I am not a proponent of men joining their wives in business as a lot of conflicts can result from this.

The only way this can work is for both couples to be on the same page in their view, values and perspectives. And for them to have skills and abilities that complement each other and not compete. Aside from this, the best thing is to maintain the peace and integrity of the marriage and keep business relationships collaborative but separate.

Thankfully, there is no shortage of problems that you can solve or businesses that you can start. This means that as a husband you can start their own businesses and branch out on their your own to keep the integrity of your marriage. Whatever you choose to do protect your peace in retirement.

iv. Working Wife -Retired Husband

The scenario of a working wife and a retired husband can also lead to conflict and resentment in retirement. This situation is aggravated if the woman has just hit the peak of her career. And is away from home most of the time. If this woman is married to a retired and idle man a lot of problems can ensure. Retired and idle men are attention seekers. They struggle to find meaning in their lives in retirement. They are usually seen moving around the home with endless unproductive work. And they frustrate their wives with endless phone calls. These Idle Men with ample free time are a pain to their spouses. Worst of all is that they depend on their wives to fill up their idle calendar and some are pretty much entitled about this. These men are the most dreaded men for women whose career or life is just beginning to take off. And you don’t want to be this man in retirement.

To keep your spouse happy and rekindle your love life you must maintain a highly productive and attractive life in retirement. And you must have worthwhile goals to pursue.

v.Purposeful spouse-Lost spouse

The greatest tragedy in life is a man without a purpose. And an even greater tragedy is a purposeful wife stuck behind a man without a purpose or a Purposeful man in partnership with a wife without a purpose. This is because two cannot work together except they agree. Thus, any situation that puts one couple ahead of the other in knowledge, vision, and dreams. And for which the other couple is not willing to tag along would create conflict in the marriage. To ensure this does not happen to you, you must maintain the same pace with your spouse in retirement, spend time together, grow together and surround yourself with the same quality of people.

vi. Dependents in Retirement Means Ongoing Work

There are three dangerous bills that you must strive never to carry into retirement if you can. The first is the school fees bills. The second is medical bills. And the third is homeownership bills. These three bills are capital intensive, and they can derail your retirement plan. And among the three of them, school fees seem to be the most common.

So, what should you do if you still have school fees to pay in retirement?

There are only three things to do.

First, you must decide to continue profitable work after retirement to keep earning income so you can pay your bills. Second, you can significantly cut back your living standard to keep up with the bills. And third, you can make investment provisions for the bills before retirement so you can take the burden off you. The third option seem like the best option for a restful retirement.

Another bill you must pay attention to is the bill after graduation. These are all the bills you would pay to carry dependents who remain unemployed. Research shows that children are now staying at home between 2-5years after graduation. And they are depending on their parents for their upkeep. So, besides school fees, you must deliberately plan for this. The best plan to make is to have strategic relationships that can help your children launch into the career world immediately after graduation. To make this happen you need to expand your own network and build rich relationships. If you leave this to chance you may be carrying your children’s burden for a long time.

If you need help planning for retirement or forming strategic relationships that can expand your opportunities in retirement, we can help you. Send an email to [email protected].

About the author

Grace Agada is the most sought-after Financial Planning expert for high income professionals, CEO’s and Top Government Officials. She is quoted frequently in leading National Newspapers, magazines, and blogs. Grace is a Renowned Keynote Speaker, Author, and Column Contributor in Punch Newspaper, This Day Newspaper, Vanguard newspaper, Business Day Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, The Tribune Newspaper, and Online Platforms like Nairametrics, Proshare, Bellanaija and Newstimes. Grace is the Founder of “The University of Wealth” The author of “The Financial Freedom MBA Programs”, “The Better Life Retirement Planning Programs” and “The Wealthy Business Blueprint”. Grace is on a mission to shrink the middle class and populate the upper class. And help Entrepreneurs move from Chaotic success to predictable and recurring success in their business. Grace has been featured on BBC Africa. Business Day TV. Inspiration FM. and inside Naijatv. And she consults for Numerous Top Organizations, Company Directors, CEOs, Senior Executives, Top Government Officials and High-Income Professionals.