The Specialised Police Service Automation Project, a public-private partnership initiative of the Nigeria Police Force is expected to generate the sum of N124.7 billion in ten years.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) on Friday, in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Commission disclosed that the PPP recently approved by the FG this week would enable Police operations to be a lot more efficient and improve revenue.

“The Specialised Police Service Automation Project would ensure transparency and accountability,” the ICRC said, citing that the Ministry of Police Affairs had earlier sought and received Full Business Case (FBC) approval from the commission.

The project is a product of collaboration between the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and organised by ICRC. They also added that it will be managed by Parkway Projects Limited, concessionaires of the project. This will ensure a significant improvement in the revenue generated by the NPF as the PPP arrangement and revenue generated will be shared between the Federal Government, the Police and the consultant.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier this week that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the introduction of a Specialised Police Service Scheme for the Nigeria Police Force to enable the Police improve revenue and make operations more efficient.

“The police projected the use of consultants that will help them to manage this. Part of the revenue will go to Federal Government. Part of it will go to the police; part of it will go into police allowances and part will go to consultants as their own fees.

This is a new system that will formalise the existing relationship between the Nigeria Police and Banks or Corporations, whereby the Police gives them cover or escort,” the Presidency said.