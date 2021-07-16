Prestige Assurance Plc has announced the retirement of Mr Gopalan Raghu from its Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 28th of April, 2021.

This is according to a disclosure signed by the Acting Secretary of the company, Chidinma Ibe-Louis, which reads: ‘’Prestige Assurance Plc (the Company) wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and investing public that Mr Gopalan Raghu, a Non-Executive Director of the company, has retired from the Board, effective 28th April, 2021.’’