Prestige Assurance has announced the retirement of Muftau Oyegunle as a non-executive director of the insurance company.

This was contained in a disclosure filed to the Nigerian Exchange Limited signed by Chidinma Ibe-Loius, the company secretary.

The statement read in part, “Assurance wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited, its shareholders and investing public that sir Muftau Oyegunle, a non-executive of the company has retired from the board. He was appointed to the board on 4th June 2023.

“He also served as member of the establishment of government committee as well as risk and audit committee until his retirement. The board and management of the company will surely miss his excellent contribution, the strategic insight, string and passionate leadership exhibited by sir Oyegunle and wish him an elaborate success in his current and future endeavours”

What you should know about Muftau Oyegunle

He served as Director of Prestige Assurance Plc and also as Non-Executive Director at Prestige Assurance Plc.

He also serves as a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London. Apart from his formal training, he has attended several courses and seminars including the Advanced Course in General Insurance organized by the Swiss Insurance Training Institute.

Muftau served as General Manager of Commercial at Leadway Assurance Company Limited and also lead as General Manager of Operations at Leadway Assurance Company, Limited.

He served as General Manager of U/W for North at Leadway Assurance Company Limited. He has extensive experience.

He is a graduate of the University of Ibadan with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology.