African payments company, Flutterwave has appointed former MTN and Visa executive Oluwabankole Falade as its Chief Regulatory and Government Relations Officer.

After remarkable stints at MTN, VISA, and IHS Towers, where he held various strategic positions in regulatory affairs, government relations, and business development departments, Falade joins Flutterwave to drive collaborative engagement with stakeholders.

Falade was the Director, Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations at IHS Towers. Before IHS, he spent 10 years at MTN in various government and regulatory advisory roles, and four years representing VISA in conversations with West African regulators.

In this new role, he will provide “strategic oversight and government relation strategies, while ensuring that the interest and needs of the business are aligned with that of the regulators.”

Falade’s regulatory experience with global giants like MTN and Visa serves as good reference points in his new role

What they are saying

According to Oluwagbenga Agboola, Flutterwave CEO, “With Bankole joining our team, we believe he is well placed to strengthen our existing relationships as well as support us create new relationships. Bankole will play an instrumental role in supporting us achieve our goal of creating endless possibilities for our customers with our key stakeholders in mind.”

Oluwabankole Falade said, “I’m excited about the work Flutterwave has done so far in building trust with regulators. We want the same things with the regulators; to grow businesses and economies through technology. My role remains to proactively work with stakeholders to better understand our interests and needs whilst ensuring we are always aligned with set standards and regulations. I’m happy to get to work.”