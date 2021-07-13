President Muhammadu Buhari will tonight at 8pm meet with the 109 Senators of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This follows a resolution of the Senate on April 27, 2021, mandating the leadership of the upper legislative chamber to schedule a meeting between the president and the 109 senators to discuss the high rate of insecurity across the country.

The meeting was conveyed in a letter received from the State House and read during plenary on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The invitation letter for the scheduled meeting from the statehouse reads, “I write to inform the Distinguished President of the Senate, that President Muhammadu Buhari will host a dinner of Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, July,13, at 8 p.m.

“The venue is at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.’’

Details later…