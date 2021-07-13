The Nigerian Senate has finally bowed to pressure from civil society groups, opposition parties and Nigerians in general as they rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner.

The rejection of the presidential aide was based on Federal Character Principle and to adhere strictly to the Act, as the Senate said that she is from Delta State, the same as the other INEC Commissioner, May Agbamuche, who is the Chairman, Legal Services, INEC.

The resolution of the Senate follows the consideration of Senator Kabiru Gaya-led Senate Committee on INEC.

Details shortly…