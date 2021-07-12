First Bank Nigeria hosted a webinar on “The ABCs of Accessing Finance for your Business,” designed to expose SMEs to the various finance opportunities that they can access and utilize to keep their businesses on the growth trajectory.

Damilola Salawu, the webinar’s anchorperson, gave a run-through of the lifecycle of SMEs which are the early stage, growth stage, and maturity stage.

Early-stage SMEs are businesses under the first stage of the growth cycle and during this stage, the main priority is to find and convert customers, develop a product or service and build a brand identity. Funding, hiring staff and managing cash reserves were highlighted as the key challenges faced by businesses at the early stage.

The financing options for early-stage SMEs include:

Personal investments/ bootstrapping,

Funding from friends and family,

Early-stage venture capital fund,

Government Grants,

Funding from incubators and accelerators,

SME loans,

The credit union, cooperative, and thrift societies

SMEs that make it past the early stage, move into the growth stage. Growth stage SMEs are already generating revenues and growing their client base. The funds received by growth stage SMEs are mainly used to attract new customers and retain existing ones, develop new products and services, and develop methods of increasing profits and revenue.

Financing options for growth-stage SMEs include;

Private equity investment

Venture capital funding

Equity financing

Debt financing

Bank Loans

Receivable based financing

Crowdfunding

SMEs in the maturity stage are companies that have been around for many years and sell products and services that customers and businesses use on a regular basis.