In a move to further bring innovation to the African business ecosystem, Dillali unveils a cutting-edge Inventory Management feature, poised to revolutionise how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) manage their stock, bolstering profits and efficiency.

Dillali, a formidable force in the market with an existing robust network of over 19,000 growing African businesses, has deployed this arsenal to address the long-standing inventory-related woes that have been plaguing the SMEs.

This step follows Dillali’s track record, which began with its inception on 31st January 2021, when it launched as a financial record-keeping platform.

The platform has been a success, winning the trust of investors such as Raw Ventures, Lemonade Stand, and DF Syndicate in a bridge round of funding.

Dillali swiftly scaled its operations, and by December 2021, raised an angel round with eight investors, including the renowned Shola Akinlade – CEO of Paystack.

The funds fueled Dillali’s mission of transitioning businesses from paper to digital and supporting them with record-keeping.

Fast forward to today, with the support of global heavyweights including Mastercard, Startup Wise Guys, and tech2impact, this latest offering from Dillali has been engineered with laser precision to empower businesses with real-time inventory control.

Saying goodbye to the concerns of overselling and overstocking, Dillali’s Inventory Management feature promises to conduct inventory effectively – achieving the perfect balance between meeting customer demands and soaring profits.

Dillali’s Inventory Management System has a suite of features:

Real-Time Inventory Control : A game-changer in its own right, this feature ensures businesses have their finger on the pulse of stock levels on any device, at any time, and from anywhere. It also supports with categorizing products, displaying items with multiple images, and auto-calculating selling prices.

: A game-changer in its own right, this feature ensures businesses have their finger on the pulse of stock levels on any device, at any time, and from anywhere. It also supports with categorizing products, displaying items with multiple images, and auto-calculating selling prices. Seamless Order Management : A breeze for businesses to create and manage supplier listings and orders, as well as conduct stock adjustments and set custom minimum restock levels/alerts.

: A breeze for businesses to create and manage supplier listings and orders, as well as conduct stock adjustments and set custom minimum restock levels/alerts. Sales Processing : Dillali’s module keeps an eagle eye on sales with integrated invoicing and sales recording features, making it easy to generate quotes, issue invoices, and apply discounts without breaking a sweat.

: Dillali’s module keeps an eagle eye on sales with integrated invoicing and sales recording features, making it easy to generate quotes, issue invoices, and apply discounts without breaking a sweat. Analysis & Reports : Dillali provides invaluable insights into business performance, pinpointing best-selling products, and offering a bird’s-eye view of revenues through detailed reports and graphs.

: Dillali provides invaluable insights into business performance, pinpointing best-selling products, and offering a bird’s-eye view of revenues through detailed reports and graphs. Mobile Accessibility : Always on the go? Keep the reins of your business firmly in your hands with Dillali’s mobile app.

: Always on the go? Keep the reins of your business firmly in your hands with Dillali’s mobile app. Secure Data Handling: Sleep easy as Dillali takes the fortress-like approach to keeping your data safe with industry-standard encryption.

Dillali has a unique edge in the market with its localised product available in Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba, making it the only financial record-keeping platform in Nigeria to offer language options outside of English.

Dillali Inventory’s capabilities don’t end here. Its intuitive interface effortlessly crunches numbers to present real-time cost and stock values while automatically tacking on sales taxes.

Ibrahim Bashir, CEO of Dillali, describes it by saying, “Dillali Inventory is a comprehensive inventory management system designed for growing African businesses looking to simplify and streamline their inventory, sales, and supply chain processes.”

As Dillali embarks on this ambitious mission to empower African SMEs, it is evident that the winds of change are blowing across the continent’s business landscape.

With key partnerships including Kaduna Business School, PressOne Africa, and Anchor Technology (a Y Combinator-backed startup), Dillali is not only providing record-keeping but a holistic solution.

One satisfied customer, Abubakr Aishat, sang praises for Dillali, stating, “Dillali simply made my life easy. You outdid yourselves.

It’s so effortless to use, unlike the one I was using before. And the fact that it has some sort of analytics embedded in it makes finance tracking easy. Thanks so much for this platform.”

Dillali’s achievements also illuminate a bigger picture – the blossoming African venture capital market, particularly in Nigeria and Kenya.

Victoria Palatnik, Managing Partner at Raw Ventures, expressed her enthusiasm about Dillali and the region, highlighting that such startups have an excellent chance of becoming market leaders.

In the pipeline, Dillali is eyeing a seed round to focus on embedded finance and take advantage of the Africa Free Trade Agreement, expected to be a driving force in continental trade over the next 5-10 years.

For those yearning for an inventory management solution that’s nothing short of revolutionary, the future is here and now with Dillali.

This latest venture in inventory management demonstrates Dillali’s unyielding commitment to catapulting SMEs to unprecedented heights. Learn more about it here