The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said that Nigeria has moved to become the Marine Petroleum Products Retail Operations (MAPPRO) hub in Africa as it has improved the MAPPRO popularly referred to as “Bunkering”.

The initiative by the Federal Government follows the importance of the petroleum and maritime sectors to the Nigerian economy and the need to continuously synergize their operations.

This disclosure was made by DPR’s Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Sarki Auwalu, while delivering the lead paper at the Fourth Valuechain Lecture and Awards on Monday in Abuja.

The lecture has as its title: ‘Enhancing Effective Synergy Between Oil and Gas and Maritime Sectors for a Greater Value Creation.’

What the DPR Chief Executive is saying

Auwalu said, ”Significantly, the DPR has enhanced MAPPRO popularly known as “Bunkering”. This measure is to ensure that Nigeria becomes the principal MAPPRO hub in the region.

“To this end, an international Bunkering conference will be held in the coming weeks to showcase Nigeria’s capacity and capabilities in this respect as well as attract investments and partnerships from across the world.

“Engagements and collaborations with all relevant stakeholders in top gear to make this intentional conference a landmark event that puts Nigeria on the global map for marine products retail.”

He noted that not only does the maritime and oil and gas industry share collaboration, but they also face similar risks and threats in the foreseeable future which includes geopolitical tension, cyber-attacks, crude oil price, decarbonisation, climate-change adaptation, global economic crisis and piracy/theft.

The DPR boss said, “However, with effective synergy and collaboration, both industries can surmount these challenges and turn them to opportunities for our common good and the health of the national economy.’’

He said the recently commissioned Nigeria Oil and Gas Excellence Center (NOGEC) by President Muhammadu Buhari provides Search Rescue and Surveillance Coordination Centre for Oil and Gas Industry which the maritime industry could leverage.

Auwalu said the DPR has deployed the Crude Oil and LNG Tracking to Final Destination (COLT) platform, which complements the National Production Monitoring System (NPMS), to ensure that all petroleum cargoes from the nation’s shores are monitored and effectively tracked.

He said: “This Platform provides credible data for surveillance, security monitoring, product accounting and international trade relationships.

“The platform is also providing a lever for Advance Cargo Declaration ACD) programme and simplifies the obtainment of an Exit Summary Number (ESN) for any shipment.

”Furthermore, DPR shares vital intelligence with relevant agencies of government to ensure maritime safety and economic wellbeing.’’

Auwalu said the Federal Government was putting policies and programmes in place designed to position the Nigerian oil and gas sector regionally and in the global arena notably the Refinery Revolution and Decade of Gas initiative.

Auwalu said they are both geared towards increased in-country utilisation of petroleum to drive Industrialisation, job creation, poverty eradication and additional contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

In case you missed it

The DPR had a few days ago announced that it will in the coming weeks, launch a collaborative strategy called Maximum Economic Recovery (MER), aimed at strengthening the oil and gas industry as well as ensure the sustainability of the sector.

The strategy is expected to articulate key delivery programmes to guarantee stability, growth, and development of the industry in line with the federal government’s aspirations.

This is as the oil and gas regulator also listed 5 ways to fortify the Nigerian oil and gas sector for economic stability and growth namely legal, institutional, financial, in-sector diversification and indigenous capacity.