The stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting losses that decreased the index by -475.68 points. The All-Share Index decreased by -1.24%, almost eliminating the previous bullish pace seen earlier in the week, closing at 37,994.19 from index points.

The stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.05 trillion down from N20.08 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.65%.

The market breadth closed negative as FTNCOCOA led 20 Gainers, and 21 Losers topped by AIRTELAFRI at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has declined -2,276.53 base points since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

1. FTNCOCOA up +9.68% to close at N0.34

2. JOHNHOLT up +8.96% to close at N0.73

3. UNITYBNK up +7.27% to close at N0.59

4. NEIMETH up +5.88% to close at N1.89

5. WAPIC up +5.36% to close at N0.59

NGX ASI top losers

1. AIRTELAFRI down -9.99% to close at N601.00

2. NAHCO down -9.65% to close at N2.34

3. NEM down -9.09% to close at N2.00

4. REGALINS down -8.16% to close at N0.45

5. REDSTAREX down -6.04% to close at N3.11

Outlook

• Market sentiments trend towards the bears as 20 gainers were surpassed by 21 losers.

• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.