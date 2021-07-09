The stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting losses that decreased the index by -475.68 points. The All-Share Index decreased by -1.24%, almost eliminating the previous bullish pace seen earlier in the week, closing at 37,994.19 from index points.
- The stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.05 trillion down from N20.08 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.65%.
- The market breadth closed negative as FTNCOCOA led 20 Gainers, and 21 Losers topped by AIRTELAFRI at the end of today’s session.
- The stock market has declined -2,276.53 base points since the start of the year.
NGX ASI top gainers
1. FTNCOCOA up +9.68% to close at N0.34
2. JOHNHOLT up +8.96% to close at N0.73
3. UNITYBNK up +7.27% to close at N0.59
4. NEIMETH up +5.88% to close at N1.89
5. WAPIC up +5.36% to close at N0.59
NGX ASI top losers
1. AIRTELAFRI down -9.99% to close at N601.00
2. NAHCO down -9.65% to close at N2.34
3. NEM down -9.09% to close at N2.00
4. REGALINS down -8.16% to close at N0.45
5. REDSTAREX down -6.04% to close at N3.11
Outlook
• Market sentiments trend towards the bears as 20 gainers were surpassed by 21 losers.
• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Leave a Reply