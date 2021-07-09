The United Kingdom has removed travel warning against Nigeria, as the former updated its travel advisory which previously placed the most populated black nation on its warning list.

This was confirmed from the Foreign travel advice on Coronavirus on UK’s website on Thursday.

Though Nigeria is on the amber list, double vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine in the UK when coming from amber list countries, including Nigeria after July 19.

This is coming as the British government had moved to relax quarantine rules on vaccinated travellers as part of its efforts to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The nation’s Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, had said that UK residents, who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, will no longer self-isolate upon their return from another country.

Shapps, who made this known on Thursday, July 8, 2021, explained that individuals who have been fully vaccinated through UK’s mass immunisation programme or rollout will no longer have to self-isolate when they return to the country from countries on the UK’s amber list.

Reports have it that over 140 countries are currently on the UK’s amber list, which involves a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in the U.K. with a test before arrival and 2 tests on day two and eight after arrival. People can ‘test out’ after day five with a negative test.