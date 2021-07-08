UN1TY Limited and Livespot360, producers of The Voice Nigeria Season 3 have explained how to vote on the voice Nigeria season 3, sponsored by First Bank, Baba Ijebu and Airtel.

The International talents reality series designed to discover and harness music talents in Nigeria is in its third season in Nigeria.

Only 12 made it to the live shows, having passed through Auditions, Blinds, Knockout and Battles stages out of the numerous talents who have featured on the world-class show.

The four celebrity coaches cum judges including Darey, Waje, Yemi Alade and Falz only picked one talent each following spectacular performances, leaving eight others in need of the voter’s lifelines.

The lucky four were Eazzie, Naomi Mac, Esther and Kitay.

With an electrifying mix of pulsating musical performances, music training, glamorous fashion and life-enriching entertainment, The Voice Nigeria 3 continues to dazzle to the very grand finale.

To save any of the highly gifted and promising talents including Dapo, Kpee, Inioluwa, Nuel Ayo, Jeremiah, Toeseen, Anu and Tamara, viewers are to vote by dialing *894*7*talent’s code#. Voting costs N30 (thirty naira).

Do refer to the video for the code of your preferred talent to vote for.

For more information on the show, visit: www.firstbanknigeria.com/the-voice-nigeria