The Chinese Government urged Nigeria’s two largest parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work together in a bid to achieve greater national development.

This was disclosed by Ambassador Cui Jianchun while speaking to journalists on the sideline of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the World Political Parties Summit which was held virtually to mark the Centenary celebration of the CPC with the theme: “For the People’s Wellbeing: The responsibility of Political parties.”

The Ambassador revealed the CPC in China was able to usher in a period of prosperity, peace, and development to the people by working together with other smaller political parties, citing that Nigerian political parties can also achieve the same result if they work together.

READ:

“Party is not all about power, but about the people and the party really should have the cooperation,” he said.

“Because all the parties has its own purpose, but the most important purpose is serving for the progress of the people for the profit and also for the prospect of the people.

So, today is a very special Conference with 500 parties from 160 countries and the Chinese President delivered a speech and the purpose is trying to raise the awareness of the importance of party.

Because most of the countries across the world, party politics is the mainstream and most countries are using the party politics to run the country.

And we believe that in the 21st century, the first paramount importance is how we can have a party to serve the people, the interest of the people and also to work together to address the challenges.

READ:

There is huge room potentials for the two parties, including PDP and the APC which are the major parties.

I do believe that there are lot of things that the two parties can share. For example, in China, the party takes the leadership, not only for fighting poverty but for the direction of the country for working together,” he added.

The Ambassador added that the benefits of China working towards National Development has seen China raise 800 million people from poverty over the past decades, citing that the Chinese Government could only tell other countries to learn from its successes about not imposing its ideology or interrupting a nation’s political scene.