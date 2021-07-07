Fidelity Bank has refuted the alleged probe of its former Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Nnamdi Okonkwo, by his successor, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

The financial institution described the report, which was circulated across some online platforms, as false information and malicious.

This was confirmed by the bank, in its statement, titled “Rebutal of False Information,” signed by Ejike Ndiulo, Brand and communications Department, Fidelity Bank on Tuesday.

It stated, “Our attention has been drawn to false information posted on some online platforms alleging that the Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc has approved a probe of our former Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo.

“The story is entirely false, malicious and should be discountenanced. Mr. Okonkwo served the bank meritoriously as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer between 2014 and 2020 and led his team to achieve impressive results.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Board of Directors continues to hold Mr. Okonkwo in high esteem and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

