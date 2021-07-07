FCMB Pensions Limited, a subsidiary of FCMB Group Pc, has announced the acquisition of a 60% stake in AIICO Pension Managers Limited (‘’AIICO Pensions’’).

This is according to a notice issued by the FCMB Group and made available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), as seen by Nairametrics.

The breakdown of the acquisition shows that FCMB pensions acquired a 33.9% stake held by AIICO Insurance Plc and 26.1% stake held by other shareholders in AIICO Pensions.

