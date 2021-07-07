The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has announced the appointment of Mr Lamin Barrow as the new Director-General, Nigeria Country Office, with effect from July 1, 2021.

This disclosure is contained in a public statement issued by the African multilateral development finance institution on Wednesday, July 6, 2021, and can be seen on its website.

What the new AfDB Director-General said about his appointment

Lamin Barrow, while commenting on his new appointment, said, “I am grateful to President Adesina for this appointment, which provides a great opportunity to further contribute to his bold vision to position the Bank as a partner of choice and deliver on the High-5 strategic priorities in this important Regional Member Country, which is key to realizing Africa’s development aspirations.”

What the President of AfDB Group is saying about the appointment

The President of the AfDB Group, Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, also commenting on the appointment, said, “Mr Lamin Barrow is a seasoned professional, with a proven track-record in strategic management, country dialogue, portfolio management, negotiations and building partnerships. The Nigeria Country Office is strategic for the Bank as it manages a large country portfolio and operations with State governments and the private sector. Lamin’s extensive managerial experience, knowledge in operations and excellent diplomatic skills in government relations at the highest levels will help to deepen our operations and engagements with the Government and partners in Nigeria.”

About Barrow’s career at AfDB

Mr Lamin Barrow, a Gambian national, who joined the African Development Bank in 2000, was prior to his appointment, the acting Senior Director, Nigeria Country Office, in the Regional Development, Integration & Business Development Vice Presidency.

Lamin Barrow brings to this new role, extensive knowledge and a rich experience in policy analysis, strategy implementation, project finance, project preparation, portfolio management, regional integration, as well as public and private partnerships.

Since joining the Bank, he has served as Senior Financial Analyst, Infrastructure Department; Principal Country Programme Officer, Rwanda Country Office; and Resident Representative in Ethiopia, overseeing a portfolio of $1.2 billion. In 2013, he was appointed as Manager, Operations, Technical Support and Regional Approaches in the Transition States Support Department.

Barrow was from 2013 to 2017, Manager, Cabinet Office of the President with the rank of Director and subsequently served as Director, Joint Secretariat Support Office for the African Development Bank, African Union Commission and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. During his career, Lamin has also served as Task Manager for the NEPAD Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (2005-2006) and, as Officer-in-Charge, he helped to establish and operationalize the Bank’s Kenya Country Office (2006-2007).

Education and career before joining AfDB

Prior to his career at the Bank, Lamin worked at the Gambia National Investment Board as Head of the Project Development Unit, Investment Promotion Division, and Division Manager, Export Promotion & Development. He also served as Principal Economist (1991-1992), Policy Analysis Unit in the Office of the President, Republic of The Gambia, before joining the Company for Habitat & Housing in Africa (Shelter-Afrique), where he held various positions between 1994 and 2000.

Lamin holds a Master of Arts in Economic Policy degree from Boston University, USA and a B.Sc. from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He is also an alumnus of executive programs in finance at The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, and investment and risk analysis from Queens University, Canada.