The Board of UAC of Nigeria Plc has approved the disbursement of total dividends worth N3.46 billion representing N1.20 per share for the 2020 financial year.

The decision is part of the resolutions reached at the recently concluded Annual General Meeting of the company, held at Marina, Lagos on 30th of June, 2021.

The breakdown of the total dividend of N1.20 per share shows that the sum of 65 kobo per share was allocated as ordinary dividend to shareholders, while an additional 55kobo per share was earmarked as special dividend to qualified shareholders. The total dividend will be paid on all the outstanding 2,881,296,580 ordinary shares of the company.

In line with the above, it is imperative to note that the approved dividend which is subject to appropriate withholding tax will be paid out to all the shareholders, whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on 14th of June, 2021.

