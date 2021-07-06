Heineken Brouwerijen B.V, a substantial shareholder in the Nigerian Breweries Plc, has elected to receive its final dividend for the period ended 31st of December 2020, in form of additional 40.56 million shares of the latter.

This is according to an official notice signed by the company’s secretary, Uaboi Agbebaku and made available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX).

Recall that in April this year, the Nigerian Breweries Plc announced the ‘Scrip Dividend Election Scheme’, an option that gives qualified shareholders the opportunity to choose to receive their final dividends in the form of new ordinary shares of the company instead of cash.

The Scrip Dividend Election Scheme permits qualified shareholders to increase their stake in the company by acquiring new ordinary shares without paying transaction fees.

To read further, please click here